‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Latisha Finds Out Keith Is Coming Home … Today?

Are y’all excited about the return of Love After Lockup?

We definitely are! We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup featuring Latisha and Keith. In the clip Latisha gets a surprising call from Keith that promises a reunion for the couple sooner than expected. Check out the clip below:

Here’s more about Keith and Latisha’s Black Love story:

Latisha & Keith (Davenport, IA)

Latisha and Keith’s love story started in Love During Lockup Season 4F, and now with Keith meant to get out any day, Latisha is overjoyed for Love After Lockup. A recently-passed law could grant Keith an immediate release! Latisha can’t wait for Keith to get out and finally consummate their marriage!

Whew! It’s kinda funny how the whole friends sending their friends picture never fails right?!

The all-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, July 26 on WeTV