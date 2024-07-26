'Love After Lockup' Premiere Brings Happy News For One Couple
‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Latisha Finds Out Keith Is Coming Home … Today?
Are y’all excited about the return of Love After Lockup?
We definitely are! We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s all-new episode of Love After Lockup featuring Latisha and Keith. In the clip Latisha gets a surprising call from Keith that promises a reunion for the couple sooner than expected. Check out the clip below:
Here’s more about Keith and Latisha’s Black Love story:
Latisha & Keith (Davenport, IA)
Latisha and Keith’s love story started in Love During Lockup Season 4F, and now with Keith meant to get out any day, Latisha is overjoyed for Love After Lockup. A recently-passed law could grant Keith an immediate release! Latisha can’t wait for Keith to get out and finally consummate their marriage!
Whew! It’s kinda funny how the whole friends sending their friends picture never fails right?!
The all-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, July 26 on WeTV
- Evelyn Lozada & Daughter Shaniece Hairston Slam Tiffney Cambridge Betrayal Buzz Again, Allege The Game’s Ex Was Only An ‘Associate’
- Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious