RHOA Recidivism: Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Current Wife Months After Pleading To End Probation Early

Again?! The ex-husband of RHOA’s Phaedra Parks, Apollo Nida, went from trying to end his probation early to another arrest for allegedly assaulting his current wife.

Apollo and Phaedra’s reality TV relationship is over, but his drama and legal troubles are from finished. In Touch reports that his wife, Sherien Almufti, called the police on March 11 for an incident that allegedly escalated from an infidelity argument to a physical altercation. The 45-year-old is no stranger to run-ins with the law, but alleged violence is different for his long-running rap sheet.

Sherien Almufti Accuses Husband Apollo Nida Of Assault After Reported Argument About “Cheating On Each Other”

According to the police report, Sherien claimed she came home from a girls’ night out when the couple got into a heated disagreement. Apollo reportedly confronted Shirien with a video of her locking lips with another man. After verbally sparring about “cheating on each other,” she claims he got physical with her.

Apollo allegedly pulled her by the hair and pushed against a refrigerator before a “scuffle” reportedly ensued. Shortly after, Shirien claimed she ran to get help and while her husband left the scene. Security footage corroborated the argument to police, but surveillance cameras did not capture the alleged assault.

When Apollo returned to the home to speak to the cops, he told a very different story. He alleged that the extent of the physical incident was his attempt to snatch Shiren’s phone mid-argument. He admitted to successfully taking it despite her balling up on the floor to stop him. Apollo alleged that he gave the phone back after Shirien ran out of the home to call for help.

At the scene, the police report indicated that Shiren had no signs of bruises or a physical altercation and she turned down medical attention. Officers arrested Nida for domestic violence and simple assault. Hours later, Apollo secured his release on a $3,000 bond.

Last month, he had a hearing for the misdemeanor charge of “simple battery — family violence.” It is unclear whether he secured an attorney or issued a plea yet, but it seems like the couple is already working things out.

“It was a huge blow out between a married couple that has brought us much closer since then. We have worked through our issues and have been going to couples therapy. The end,” Shirien said about the assault allegations.

Apollo Nida’s Assault Arrest Follows Attempt To End Probation Early After Federal Bank Fraud Conviction

While it seems like the couple is in a much better place and getting some necessary help, it might add to Apollo’s legal complications. Just a few months before the reported incident, Apollo claimed he turned his life around in a request to cut his probation short.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Apollo received an eight-year federal prison sentence in 2014 for bank fraud. He faced up to 30 years behind bars, but reached a plea deal for his role in the scheme. Following his release in 2019, Apollo had to serve another five years of probation.

In 2023, months before the alleged domestic violence, Apollo requested to end his probation a year early. He claimed that he became an upstanding member of his community with volunteer work, a job on an MTV show with Shirien, and a stable home life, making him no risk to society.

However, the prosecutors didn’t see such a squeaky clean track record and opposed the petition. His probation officer reported that Apollo repeatedly violated by traveling to Miami Beach without permission and caught a charge for resisting arrest.

Between getting into trouble before the alleged assault of Shirien and still owing $1.9 million in restitution, the judge denied Apollo’s early release. The terms of his probation end this year, but he could have a new set of legal issues on his hand depending on how this assault case goes.