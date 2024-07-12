Porsha Williams Would Love To See Phaedra Parks Return To Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Porsha Williams would love to see RHOA alum Phaedra Parks return for the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Williams, 42, took to Instagram Live on July 10, pleading with fans of the popular Bravo franchise to write to producers and request that Parks be given a spot on the hit series.

“We are working…I’m working…I really want Phaedra to find her way back home,” Williams said after fans pointed to a report from Love B. Scott that alleged Parks may have been negotiating her return to the famous Bravo show.

Known for her sharp wit and memorable comebacks, Parks debuted on RHOA in its third season in 2010, remaining a mainstay until season nine in 2017. A practicing attorney, Parks currently stars in Married to Medicine, joining in its tenth season. She also made an appearance on Season 2 of The Traitors.

Parks may have run into complications renewing her RHOA contract.

According to a report from Love B. Scott, there were discussions about Parks returning to RHOA, but the reality TV star reportedly ran into complications in the process due to her current contract with Married to Medicine, where she is a full-time cast member now filming Season 11. The outlet also noted that Parks’ popular on-screen chemistry with returning RHOA star Williams during the recent Watch What Happens to Live with Andy Cohen 15th-anniversary special has increased the clamor for Parks’ comeback.

Williams strongly believes that her former co-star’s current role on Married to Medicine will not hinder her potential return to RHOA.

“I need y’all to go and write Bravo and let them know that we want Phaedra to come and play,” she added. “I tend to believe there’s enough of Phaedra to go around. She’s a Traitors star. She’s rocking Married to Medicine. Why not come and get this bag over here, sis? Right?”

Parks’ return could help to console fans who won’t get to see their favorite shade queen Kenya Moore appear on the hit series when Season 16 of RHOA airs later this year. As previously reported, Moore allegedly reached a deal with Bravo producers, making the difficult decision to “take a break from the show for now,” following the revenge porn allegations levied against her by co-star Brittany Eady. Moore was suspended indefinitely from filming Season 16 of the hit series after she allegedly showed sexually explicit images of Eady during the opening of her inaugural hair salon in Atlanta.

What do you think? Would you like to see Phaedra Parks return to RHOA?