Kamala Harris For The People: Obamas Endorse VP For President, White Women #AnswerTheCall, Gay Black Men Organize

Vice President Kamala Harris’ ascension to the very top of the Democratic ticket has created a wave of excitement and enthusiasm that is rarely seen in modern politics. It hasn’t even been one whole week and Harris has galvanized just about every bloc of left-wing voters, and it doesn’t appear that her momentum is going to slow down anytime soon. Nor can it afford to.

It’s fitting that the Paris Olympics are in full swing because Nov. 5 is right around the corner, and it’s going to be a sprint to the very finish if VP Harris wants to bring home the gold. A big part of the effort to win this race is endorsements, and today, Harris got the biggest one she could possibly get, one that people have been waiting for since last Sunday…

Both President Barack Obama and forever First Lady Michelle Obama endorsed VP Harris with a video documenting their congratulatory phone call to her.

Another endorsement necessary to secure an electoral college victory in November is that of white women. As BOSSIP has never let you forget, 53% of white women voted to make Donald Trump their POTUS zaddy in 2016. For some white women, that number is eternally embarrassing, and in 2024, they are looking to get some of the dirt off of their sunburned shoulders.

Following in the footsteps of Win With Black Women and Win With Black Men, white women held an online conference call last night entitled “White Women: Answer The Call” and to their credit, boy, did they ever…

Good on ‘em but they need to get their skinfolk information because until they show and prove, they will always get the side-eye when it comes time to hit the ballot box.

Another demographic that is crucial for VP Kamala Harris in this election will be gay Black men. The LGTBQ+ community has important issues that need addressing, and another Trump Presidency will do absolutely nothing to help protect them and their rights. Last night, a fundraising call was organized by lawyer Alphonso David, journalist Emil Wilbekin, and civil rights leader Rashad Robinson.

To the surprise of many, Kamala Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, joined to encourage the crowd and share a story of how he learned that President Biden was dropping out of the race. Coincidentally, he was hanging out with some gay friends of his when they hipped him to the shocking news. Via LA Times:

“We’re out there having coffee, messing around and talking, and … people are coming up to me, so it’s now, like, after the announcement has gone out, and my friend’s partner said, ‘Um, you need to look at this,’ and I said, ‘What?’” Emhoff said.

He continued:

“Of course I didn’t have my phone, so I ran and ran and got into our car, and of course my phone is just on fire, and it’s basically, ‘Call Kamala,’ ‘Call Kamala,’ ‘Call Kamala,’ from everyone,” Emhoff said. “And of course, the first thing she said was, ‘Where the … were you? I need you.’”

Five days down 102 more to go. Let’s get it!