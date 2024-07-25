White House WAPtivist Cardi Condemns Critics Calling Out Kamala Harris’ Dating History: ‘Do Y’all Hire People Based On Who They F***ing?’

Cardi B is not here for anyone trying to discredit Vice President Kamala Harris’ real qualifications.

The “Bongos” rapper is known to dabble in politics, never shying away from giving her opinion on hot-button issues. Cardi even chatted with President Joe Biden on Zoom during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, asking him about race issues, the pandemic and more.

Since President Biden revealed he would not be seeking reelection and instead endorsed Harris for president, the 59-year-old has been at the receiving end of some serious misogyny from her conservative opponents. Some Republicans have even accused Harris of “sleeping her way to the top” because she’s dated a couple of fellow politicians in the past.

In response to these claims, Cardi B took to X to fight back, insisting someone’s dating history should have nothing to do with their employment qualifications.

“What does Kamala Harris husband or relationships have to do [with] her credentials?” she tweeted on Tuesday, July 23. “Do y’all hire people based on who they f***ing??”

This comes just a couple of days after Cardi reminded fans that she wanted Kamala to be the 2024 candidate all along.

Not long after President Biden revealed that he was bowing out of the race on July 21, the former Love & Hip Hop star reposted clips from a livestream she hosted back in June.

During that stream, Cardi opened up about her feelings regarding the political landscape, admitting that Biden probably wasn’t the right choice for another term.

“I feel like it was very selfish of Biden … to continue to run for president,” she says in the clip. “They should’ve passed the torch to Kamala. This was the perfect moment for her.” In her repost, Cardi added, “AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!

Despite predicting this moment, Cardi did reply to a few fans and admitted that she needs some time to come around to the change.

“So what’s your perspective on voting now that Biden is no longer in the running,” one fan asked. In her reply, Cardi wrote, “I need a second hone this hit me too quick …it happened to abruptly I’m actually kinda scared now .Like I got [no] words.”

In response to a fan accusing her of gloating, Cardi clarified: “It’s not it’s not [at] all like cousin I’m scared …I [wish] they would had ushered someone new way before everything started …this is some scary s**t now.”