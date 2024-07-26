Serena Williams, Tyla, Yvonne Orji & Other Stunners Sizzle At The Prelude To The Olympics

A bevy of beauties recently descended on the City of Light for a party celebrating the start of the 2024 Olympic Games.

On Thursday, stars assembled at the Prelude to the Olympics event at the Frank Gehry-designed Fondation Louis Vuitton for the NBC- and Vogue-backed celebration.

Vogue reports that the event was co-hosted by Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía, and Omar Sy and “perfectly married the worlds of fashion and sport.”

Seen on the scene were the biggest names in movies, music, and sports including Angel Reese…

LeBron James...

the aforementioned Serena Williams…

Zendaya…

and Yvonne Orji.

Also seen on the scene was Tyla who performed for the star-studded crowd…

Zendaya who wowed…

Pharrell…

Snoop Dogg…

Queen Latifah…

Spike Lee…

and coach Dawn Staley.

The Olympics begin TODAY, Friday, July 26, and run through Aug. 11.