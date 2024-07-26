Pop Culture

Celebrity Stunners Sizzle At The Prelude To The Olympics

Serena Williams, Tyla, Yvonne Orji & Other Stunners Sizzle At The Prelude To The Olympics

Published on July 26, 2024

A bevy of beauties recently descended on the City of Light for a party celebrating the start of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Tyla

Source: Mark Piasecki/ WireImage / Getty

On Thursday, stars assembled at the Prelude to the Olympics event at the Frank Gehry-designed Fondation Louis Vuitton for the NBC- and Vogue-backed celebration.

'Prelude To The Olympics': Cocktail

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

The Prelude To The Olympics: Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Vogue reports that the event was co-hosted by Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía, and Omar Sy and “perfectly married the worlds of fashion and sport.”

The Prelude To The Olympics: Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Charlize Theron/Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The Prelude To The Olympics: Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Rosalía/ Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Omar Syd/ Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Seen on the scene were the biggest names in movies, music, and sports including Angel Reese

Olympics Opening Ceremony

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Marc Piasecki/WireImage/ / Getty

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

 

LeBron James...

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

the aforementioned Serena Williams…

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

The Prelude To The Olympics: Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Zendaya…

'Prelude To The Olympics': Arrivals

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

and Yvonne Orji.

The Prelude To The Olympics: Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Also seen on the scene was Tyla who performed for the star-studded crowd…

Zendaya who wowed…

 

Olympics Opening Ceremony

Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Marc Piasecki/WireImage/ / Getty

Pharrell…

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Snoop Dogg…

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

 

Queen Latifah…

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

 

Spike Lee…

The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 : Arrivals At Fondation Louis Vuitton

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

and coach Dawn Staley.

'Prelude To The Olympics': Cocktail

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

 

What do YOU think about the celebs spotted at the On Thursday, stars assembled at the Prelude to the Olympics?

The Olympics begin TODAY, Friday, July 26, and run through Aug. 11.

