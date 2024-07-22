Athletes

LeBron Jame Stars In Nike William DeFoe-Narrated Olympic Ad

LeBron James, The Late Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams & More Star In Nike’s William DeFoe-Narrated Olympic Ad

Published on July 22, 2024

Nike Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Nike – Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Nike tapped supervillain-playing William DeFoe for its latest Olympic ad featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, and more.

When you name the greatest comic book villains of all time at some point on your list you name Williams DeFoe. His distinctively chilling voice is perfect for voice-over work. Unfortunately, we never get much of that type of work from him but thanks to Nike he’s narrating their latest ad.

Nike is known for amazing commercials and with the Olympics getting under way they had to bring it.

According to Complex, Nike unleashed their latest ad featuring all their top stars with DeFoe holding down the narrating duties. Perfectly titled “Winning Isn’t for Everyone,” the advertisement highlights the sacrifices their top stars made to become great.

LeBron James, Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson, Kobe Bryant, A’Ja Wilson, Victor Wenbamyama, and more star in the nearly two-minute commercial.

Kevin Durant was surprisingly left out of the ad and made sure to address it on Instagram.

“@Nike tell me, am I a bad person????” he wrote on his InstaStory.

Hopefully, KD’s absence was an error on Nike’s part as he’s very much on their roster of athletes and playing for Team USA Men’s Basketball team.

You can watch the “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” ad below.

