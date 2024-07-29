Obituaries

Erica Ash Dies At 46

R.I.P. ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Actress Erica Ash Passes Away At 46 After Cancer Battle

Published on July 29, 2024

An actress known for her roles in Survivor’s Remorse and BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood has passed away. BET reports that Erica Ash has died at age 46 after a cancer battle.

Erica Ash

Source: Variety / Getty

BET broke the news on Instagram writing;

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46,” wrote BET on its official Instagram. “Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama “In Contempt” and reality spoof “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen.”

 

The outlet followed up with a full story on the star’s passing.

Erica Ash’s publicist Elizabeth Much has since released a statement from her family to The Hollywood Reporter confirming the sad news.

“Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life,” her family said in a statement. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

A statement was also shared with BOSSIP that read;

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.”

“Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts. In honor of Erica’ memory, the family asks that any donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation of your choice. We are grateful for the kind expressions of love and support during this difficult time.”

Celebs are sending their condolences to Ash’s family and friends including Loni Love who tributed Ash with photos and wrote on social media;

“I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash’s passing… Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Journalist Roland Martin also spoke of Ash’s passing saying;

“It saddens me to confirm that our beloved sister @TheEricaAsh is now an ancestor. She was 46. Erica was an amazing talented, funny, and serious actress. I adored her. She was serious about politics and would have been one of @KamalaHarris biggest supporters.”

Ash played Mary Charles on all four seasons of Survivor’s Remorse produced by LeBron James at his Spring Hill Productions. She also played Bridgette Hart, the fictitious ex-wife of Kevin Hart on BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood for five seasons.

We’re sending our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Erica Ash.

American Black Film Festival Honors, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Feb 2020

Source: Variety / Getty

R.I.P.

