2Cool4Skool: Heiress Harris & VanVan Bring Out Their Bestest Pals For Arts, Crafts & Laughs At ‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’ Event In Atlanta

Social media stars Heiress Harris and VanVan teamed up to host a special Atlanta screening for Family Comedy Harold And The Purple Crayon scribbling its way into theaters on August 2.

The trending tandem brought out all of their bestest pals, including the McClure Twins, Reign Rushing, Leticia Gardner, and more for arts, crafts, and laughs ahead of the film’s release this Friday.

In addition to the screening, guests were treated to coloring activity stations and a DIY purple slime station before settling into their seats with free popcorn and drinks.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Two of the internet’s buzziest IT kids, VanVan and Heiress walked out to their hit song “Be You” before thanking everyone for coming out and hyping up the crowd to see the film.

Check out their adorable music video below:

In Harold And The Purple Crayon, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life with his trusty purple crayon that he uses to draw himself off the book’s pages into the physical world.

Upon arrival, Harold realizes that his handy-dandy crayon may set off more wacky shenanigans than he imagined and soon finds himself using his creativity to save the real world and his own when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Carlos Saldanha, the purple-splashed Comedy stars Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, and Tanya Reynolds with Alfred Molina and Zooey Deschanel who understood the color assignment at the screening event.

Harold And The Purple Crayon scribbles its way into theaters August 2, 2024.