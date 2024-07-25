Actors

Lil Rel Responds To Social Media Weight Loss Accusations

The Littlest Lil Rel Denies Doing Weight Loss Drugs To Achieve His Suddenly Svelte Physique- ‘I’m On That Godzempic, Happzempic’

Published on July 25, 2024

Lil Rel Howrey is denying that his slimmy trimmy physique is from Ozempic.

If you pay close attention to pop culture, you’ve noticed that a lot of your faves are losing their waists almost overnight. Some are doing old-fashioned workout routines mixed with healthy eating, but others are indulging in popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic. 

According to Complex, Lil Rel is the latest celebrity to be accused of using Ozempic, and he’s not taking the accusations lying down.

After showing off his weight loss on Instagram, Lil Rel denied the Ozempic accusations in a follow-up post.

“I’m on that Godzempic, Happyzempic, Hardworkzempic, PurposeZempic and just plan on Truthzempic. I’m grateful and glad I said yes to God assignment on my life and friends still here and gone that kept it 100 with me…” wrote the actor/comedian.

Regardless if Lil Rel is using Ozempic or not, it’s not any of our business.

You can watch Rel discuss his transformation below.

