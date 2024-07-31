Infidelity Denial: Upset Offset Emphatically Insists He Wasn’t Caught Cheating After He’s Spotted Out With Ex-Boo PrettyRed–‘Not My Shawty!’

Nope, not this time?

Offset took to Instagram Live faster than a speeding bullet Tuesday to clear up cheating rumors after he was spotted at a casino hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, PrettyRedz.

The former Migos rapper, who appears to be rekindling his relationship with estranged wife Cardi B, addressed rumors on Tuesday after the blog IGModelTeaRoom and infamous blogger, Tasha K, shared footage of him sitting next to his “ex-boo PrettyRedz” at a casino. Redz is an Instagram model and influencer. It’s unclear how long her relationship with Offset lasted.

Cardi B, 31, has openly criticized the Georgia-bred rapper for past infidelities and mistreatment, so the footage sparked backlash from fans.

However, in a brief video, Offset defended himself and asserted his innocence.

“Shawty ain’t my shawty,” the rap star declared, in his video reposted by The Neighborhood Talk on July 30.

The “MotorSport” hitmaker also flocked to the comments section of the media outlet’s post to set the record straight.

“People really need to do the research,” he wrote. “I’m at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant women. Wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!”

PrettyRedz Maintained Her Innocence Too

PrettyRedz also defended Offset, clarifying that she was with her family during her chance encounter with the 32-year-old star.

She noted in her Instagram Story that the rumors were especially hurtful as she was still grieving her late husband, who had given her the “gift” of pregnancy.

“It’s completely crazy that I even have to do this! PLEASE! If not for me… PLEASE RESPECT MY LATE HUSBAND! I AM JUST BEGINNING TO GRIEVE!!!! Having a night out with my family is definitely not an opportunity for clickbait! I am carrying the last gift my husband will give this earth… if you’re looking for a story, there is NOTHING!”

Cardi B And Offset Have Had Ups And Downs In Their Relationship

In 2020, Cardi B discreetly filed for divorce from Offset. When the news broke, she addressed speculation by stating that the split wasn’t related to infidelity but rather because they had “just grown out of love,” and that it wasn’t anyone’s fault. Fans began to question if they were reconciled when they were seen holding hands at the Met Gala afterparty in May.

The Bronx native has spoken openly about the relationship challenges she has faced with Offset. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, the “Up” rapper went into detail about why she opted to stay with the star after discovering he had cheated.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” the Grammy winner told Vogue. “But it’s real-life s#@t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

She added;

“I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

