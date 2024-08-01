Here’s How Our Favorite Heroes & Villains Are Bringing Their Happy Thoughts And Evil Plots To The Disney Destiny Cruise Ship!

Anyone who has ever sailed on a Disney Cruise knows there is nothing quite like a Disney cruise…

Disney Cruise Line Reveals Destiny Ship Design And Programming

BUT — their latest cruise ship, the Disney Destiny is completely breaking the mold! Sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – the Disney Destiny will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

One of the things we’re probably most excited about with the Disney Destiny is its “Heroes and Villains” design theme! The ship will celebrate a variety of bold and charismatic characters at the heart of the many myths and legends, fairy tales and fantasies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Disney Parks. For the first time in Disney Cruise Line history, a Marvel Super Hero will be the signature stern character on the Disney Destiny, with a larger-than-life sculpture of Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots decorating the filigree on the back of the ship. You already know the kids are going to go crazy for this.

Okay now here’s the part where Disney Cruise line literally ATE! Exclusive to the Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line is set to debut a brand-new family dining experience complementing two guest-favorite restaurants from the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure. The iconic songs and legendary moments of “The Lion King” will come to life at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, a first-of-its-kind dining experience celebrating the renowned Walt Disney Animation Studios film. As families dine, a colorful ensemble of live musicians and storytellers will take the stage and present a musical journey through the award-winning soundtrack.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Guests will also be invited to an out-of-this-world celebration of Marvel Super Heroes at Worlds of Marvel and to celebrate the legacy of Disney animation at 1923. At Worlds of Marvel, families will eat to the beat of an awesome mix of hit songs and test their knowledge of the Marvel Universe, all as an onscreen story unfolds starring the lively duo of Rocket and Groot from the blockbuster Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

1923, named for the founding year of The Walt Disney Company, will celebrate the legacy of Disney animation in an elegant setting imbued with classic Hollywood glamour. With more than 1,000 drawings, props and other tools of the animation trade on display, the artwork of 1923 will showcase tales of heroes and villains in “Hercules,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Big Hero 6,” “Wreck-It Ralph.,” and more.

The Disney Destiny will continue Disney Cruise Line’s innovative family dining concept, where guests experience one of three imaginative restaurants each night accompanied by a dedicated service team that is assigned to their family throughout the voyage.

Families will also enjoy quick, convenient meals and snacks with a variety of dining options, including quick bites, casual dining, 24-hour room service and gourmet cafes — including Café Megara and Café Merida, two new walk-up cafes just off the Grand Hall inspired by Disney Animation’s “Hercules” and Pixar Animation Studios’ “Brave.”

The all-new Edna Á La Mode Sweets will be a one-of-a-kind confectionary where a marvelous selection of handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies, candies and specialty treats will be served from Edna Mode’s lab, where the famed fashion designer whips up outfits for the world’s most famous Supers in Pixar’s “The Incredibles” films.

Hit the flip for more from the Disney Destiny reveal!