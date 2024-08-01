Say It To My Face: Vice President Kamala Harris Claps Back At Donald Trump’s Racist Jabs At NABJ Panel

Vice President Kamala Harris is prepared for a fight, and she’s not afraid to stand her ground against 53% of white women’s favorite orange POTUS. Yesterday, during his controversial appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists’ conference in Chicago, Dorito Donald made a mockery of himself and the presidential election. From the outset, Trump lashed out at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott for being “rude” and “nasty” by asking him questions about his history of offensive language toward Black people. What type of person gets mad at you for telling them what they said? A gaslighting narcissist, that’s who.

Trump then turned his attention to VP Harris and openly questioned whether or not she is Black in a similar way that he questioned whether or not former President Barack Obama was an American. Let him tell it, Harris had recently “turned into a Black person.”

During her appearance at Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boulé in Houston, Texas, last night, VP Harris responded to Trump’s attack with pointed plain speak:

“And it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us – they are an essential source of our strength.”

It should come as no surprise which furry-faced negro rushed to Twitter to defend Donald Trump…

She has all that to say about Rachel Scott when the same thing can be said about Trump.