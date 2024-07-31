HottiesForHarris: Megan Thee Stallion Hits The Kamala Harris Campaign Trail, Attends Atlanta Rally Alongside Quavo & Stacey Abrams

Vice President Kamala Harris got some huge endorsements at her rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30.

Megan Thee Stallion was the main event at the live rally, performing a melody of hits including her Grammy-winning song “Savage and “Girls in the Hood.” Before performing her hit “Body”, the Texas native spoke to the crowd, saying, “I know my ladies in the crowd love their body. And if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”

While performing “Savage,” the rapper made her stance clear, telling the audience to “make some noise for Ms. Harris, our future president.” She also highlighted the fact that we will hopefully be electing not only our first female president but our first Black female president.

Jermaine Dupri also showed up to the rally in support of Harris. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter one point, “Never Scared,” which was produced by Dupri, was played at one point during the presentation to emphasize that Harris was not afraid to debate former President Donald Trump.

Shortly after Megan exited the stage following her energetic performance, Quavo made his way into the spotlight to speak in support of Harris. The Migos rapper revealed that he’s been working to resolve “the gun violence issue,” which obviously hits very close to home after losing his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff to gun violence almost two years ago.

“The one thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business,” he said during his speech.

Quavo went on to urge those who may have never voted before to vote in this election, promising that “we’re changing the culture again” in reference to the Migos’ 2017 album, Culture.

Prior to Quavo’s impassioned speech, former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams got on the mic to remind the crowd in Atlanta how Georgia saved the nation from Donald Trump back in 2020. Abrams also vowed that “we will not go back” after listing some of what happened during Trump’s presidency, leading the audience to applause along with chants to “lock him up.”

“We will do the work of making Kamala Harris not only someone who breaks ties in the Senate but breaks barriers in the Oval Office,” she said, concluding her speech.

With the presidential election less than 100 days away, Vice President Kamala Harris and her team are pulling out all the stops to secure a victory.