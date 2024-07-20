‘City Cinderella’ Squabble: JT’s Solo Debut Drags Cardi B — ‘Use To Be The S**t, Look At The B***h Flopping Now’

When JT dropped her Cindy Cinderella mixtape, she shook the scene and let the chopper sing with several shady shots seemingly targeting Cardi B.

On Friday, JT released her solo debut mixtape, City Cinderella. In addition to making a claim for her place on the throne, she fiercely flames her rap rivals at the top like Cardi B. The City Girls star came out the gate swinging big at Bardi on “Intro (Hope).” JT dragged her about a raunchy rumored NSFW performance, despite Cardi denying that was her in the viral video.

“Non-rapping b***h, who the f**k you talking to? I was off in Saks, Gucci alligator bags/While you were laying on your back and stuffin’ bottles up your a**,” she rapped.

Fans quickly clocked the reference, but they don’t think JT stopped there. On “Lemon Pepper” featuring Stunna Girl, JT got her lick back for Cardi’s social media shade of calling her “prison pants” in a beef a few years ago.

“JT a convicted felon and I’m still on they a**/These Rick Owens, boo, these ain’t prison pants,” JT flexed. “Smokin’ on some s**t smell like a b***h floppin’ down/ Used to be the s**t, look at that b***h floppin’ now,” she added.

What Listeners Can Look Forward To On City Cinderella

The Jeezy remix of “OKAY” already reached No. 22 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop charts. City Cinderella also features DJ Khaled on “Oh” and Clip on “All Stars. While JT solidified herself as a solo artist on the latest release under Quality Control, she emphasized to Paper magazine that this is just a taste of what’s to come. There’s a big difference between pushing out the EP and the energy she’d pour into a future album.

“People work on their albums for a year, albums are just different. So City Cinderella is not my first album, being that I made this project so damn fast. I had to create this project throughout the tour and moving around, so I didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it. This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts,” JT explained.

Between reigniting beef with Cardi B and throwing shade at GloRilla’s “man voice” on “Star of the Show,” JT has everyone talking.

As City Cinderella takes over social media feeds with its quotable lyrics and clapbacks, JT the solo star is just getting started. It sounds like JT has put some serious thought into approaching a full album in the future. Until then, fans can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at JT’s solo debut in the making.

Check out the full documentary of Making Of City Cinderella below.

What do you think of JT’s City Cinderella?