Cardi B and Offset recently reconciled, once again, after breaking up at the tail end of 2023–and some fans think they’re already on their way to having another baby.

Over the weekend, Cardi made an appearance at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, where she addressed her critics as she accepted the Inspiration Award.

“I just want to say thank Jason [Lee] so much for this award,” the rapper began in her speech. “I’m really my biggest critic and I always say this, ‘Nobody has it harder than in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper, and I’m going to tell you why.”

She continued,

“You have to have the best verse. Not only that, you have to kill the charts. On top of that, your personal life has to be perfect, or then the opp b****es are going to use that against you.”

Cardi even went on to throw shots at people who tried to throw Offset’s previous infidelities in her face.

“‘Your husband. Your husband.’ Shut up,” she said. “I make more money than all the n****s you’re f***ing.”

Despite giving a buzzworthy speech, that wasn’t the only thing that got people talking that night.

For the event, Cardi wore an all-black ensemble that included an oversized black blazer and a floor-length sheer skirt. She completed the look with some diamond rings, sheer gloves and a sleek, black hairstyle with bangs.

Seemingly because the “Be Careful” rapper was wearing a less-revealing outfit than usual, fans immediately began to speculate that Cardi was trying to hide another pregnancy. BardiGang flocked to X–the social media platform previously known as Twitter–to make their predictions known, already upset that this probably means another album delay.

Fans are also annoyed that the artist may be welcoming another child with Offset so soon after their latest split, which was allegedly caused by another case of infidelity on his part.

If Cardi B is pregnant, we’ll find out whenever she wants to announce it, but for now, we should all take her advice and mind our own business.