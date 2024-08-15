BOSSIP Exclusive: Matt Damon & Casey Affleck Talk Action-Comedy ‘The Instigators,’ Being Bad At Crime, Their Favorite Non-Boston Accents & More

You can’t go wrong with an Action-Comedy starring Matt Damon and one of the Affleck brothers who find themselves on the run from all of Boston in Apple TV+ film The Instigators.

This time, it’s Casey Affleck (Cobby) who teams up with Matt Damon (Rory) to pull off a robbery of a corrupt politician’s dirty money.

But when the heist goes very wrong, the the ex-con and desperate father are whisked into a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Completely out of their depth with zero options, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their reckless getaway through the city where they must put aside their differences and work together to stay alive or out of jail.

Check out the trailer below:

We caught up with Matt and Casey to talk The Instigators, being bad at crime, working with Jack Harlow, their favorite non-Boston accents, and more. Check out our interview below:

Directed by Doug Liman, The Instigators also stars Ving Rhames, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Alfred Molina, and Toby Jones with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

“I was suddenly being parachuted into someone else’s family,” said Liman about working with Damon, Affleck, and the talented cast on the film. “Every family’s crazy. And I loved it. I loved everything about it. In a way, I was back to the days of making independent movies where we couldn’t get the attention of anybody in the industry so you’re just doing it on your own with your friends. It’s my favorite kind of filmmaking.”

The Instigators is now streaming on Apple TV+.