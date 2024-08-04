Celebrating Legacy & Love: Unveiling The Kobe & Gianna Bryant ‘Girl Dad’ Sculpture At Crypto.com Arena

In a touching tribute to the enduring legacy of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, a new bronze sculpture has been unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The reveal of the statue, titled “Girl Dad,” took place during a private ceremony on Friday, August 2. It stands as a testament to the special bond shared between the father-daughter duo and their passion for basketball.

Vanessa Bryant, accompanied by her three daughters, attended the emotional unveiling. The sculpture, crafted by the talented Karon Davis and the skilled artists of Rotblatt Amrany Studio, captures a moment of warmth and affection between Kobe and Gianna.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fans who visit the statue will see Kobe lovingly placing his arm around Gianna, with angel wings subtly framing the background, symbolizing their heavenly presence.

The garden landscape surrounding the statue features beautiful Italianate hedges and benches, a nod to Kobe’s cherished childhood years spent in Italy. The area is adorned with purple and gold flowers, representing the iconic Lakers colors, and engraved butterflies made of purple onyx and golden-vein onyx, adding a delicate touch to the tribute.

Vanessa Bryant’s Touching Tribute At The “Girl Dad” Statue Unveiling

During her remarks, she explained, “We were faced with the harsh reality that no matter how great Gianna was or could be, no matter how great her daddy taught her how to play, or even if she played exactly like Kobe, she would not have had the same benefits and opportunities that her dad and young men currently have because she’s a girl.”

She continued, explaining: “That’s when the challenge to change the perception of women’s sports started in our household. Gianna would be going into her first year of college this year. We would be watching her shine on the court. Now her spirit is shining a path she has created for young girls and for women in sports.”

In a statement on the Lakers’ website, the team emphasized the significance of the sculpture: “The tribute represents Kobe and Gianna’s exceptional basketball legacy and the uplifting relationship Kobe shared with all four of his daughters.”

Vanessa elaborated on the inspiration behind the design, explaining, “We merged two iconic courtside moments of Kobe and Gigi. Gianna has her gorgeous smile on her face, and Kobe is kissing the top of her head while wearing the Philadelphia Eagles beanie that Gigi gifted him for Christmas. He’s also wearing a WNBA hoodie he wore courtside to the game with Gigi.”

This powerful imagery highlights Kobe’s unwavering support for women’s sports and his role as an advocate for gender equality. Vanessa fondly recalled how Kobe was the first NBA player to wear the WNBA hoodie at a major game. The gesture symbolized his pride in Gigi’s dreams and his support for women in sports.

The plaque in front of the statue bears a poignant inscription: “Gianna Bryant, Inspirational Icon for Girls in Sports” and “Kobe Bryant, Proud Supporter of Women in Sports.” The new artwork prominently features the Mamba and Mambacita logos, along with a heartfelt quote from Kobe himself: “Gianna is a beast. She’s better than I was at her age. She’s got it. Girls are amazing. I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”

Additional Meaning Behind The Stunning Statue

The unveiling date, August 2, holds special significance as it references both the numbers Kobe wore during his career with the Lakers (8 and 24) and the number Gianna wore in her competitive youth basketball days (2). This thoughtful detail adds another layer of meaning to the tribute, further cementing the legacy of the Bryant family.

Starting Saturday, August 3, the sculpture will be open for public viewing, inviting fans and admirers to pay their respects and celebrate the lasting impact of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Earlier this year, the team unveiled the first statue honoring Kobe outside the arena, where it stands alongside those of Lakers play-by-play announcer Chick Hearn and five former Lakers players: Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Jerry West.