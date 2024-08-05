His African American: Donald Trump Feverishly Flirts With MAGA Black Woman During Speech, ‘I’m Never Going Home To Melania’

Donald Trump is a lot of things, a whole lot of things, but “zaddy” to a Black woman was one that we’d never thought we see. The joke is clearly on us.

Fifty-three percent of white women’s former POTUS visited Atlanta, one of the Blackest cities in the United States of America, to hold a campaign rally in the very same venue that Vice President Kamala Harris occupied just one week ago. All the cliche Trump shenanigans were afoot, insults about Kamala Harris’ crowd size, talk about how immigrants were going to steal all the “Black jobs,” and general rhetoric unbecoming of a serious politician with real ideas. However, what we didn’t expect were Trump’s flirty and risqué comments about a Black woman that he met during a previous trip to ATL.

The deleterious Dorito took a moment to wax poetic about Michaelah Montgomery, who went viral after becoming giddy with excitement when Trump walked into an Atlanta Chick-fil-A for a photo op to make it look like he cares about Black people.

Who is Michaelah Montgomery? We thought you’d never ask. Social media users did some legwork to explain who Michaelah is and why she was “randomly” at Trump’s PR stunt.

During his speech, Trump brought Michaelah out to the stage, the two shared a long embrace, then Trump said this:

“This one is so smart, so sharp. She grabbed me. She gave me a kiss. I said ‘I think I’m never going back home to the first lady.”‘

To which Montgomery replied:

“You were supposed to keep that quiet.”

We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried. Watch it for yourself.

Not sure about you, but we definitely will not be tuning in to the new season of Love & Ick Hop.