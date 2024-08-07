He A FAN: Loveseat Lambaster Tim Walz’s ‘Inside’ Joke About JD Vance’s Couch Explained, Kamala Harris Struggles To Stifle Laughter

The good times just keep on rollin’ for Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Yesterday, Harris announced her choice for running mate in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The dynamic duo held a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and to say that the crowd was raucous is a gross understatement. It was by far the most live audience we’ve seen since Kendrick Lamar popped out and showed negroes in Inglewood.

A good amount of that excitement can clearly be attributed to Kamala Harris and the prospect of electing the first “Madam President” in American history. However, that doesn’t negate the performance that Madam VP and her new partner put on to whip the 15,000 in attendance into a MAGA-defeating frenzy. VP Harris spent part of her time on stage giving her boilerplate “I know his type” speech that we’ve come to expect before she gave a heartfelt and educational introduction to Governor Walz. She set him up so perfectly that all he had to do was land the plane.

Walz landed the plane indeed but not before taking the audience on a joyride of mantras, viral catch phrases, searing clapbacks, and perhaps the funniest joke ever told by a politician.

This is the type of double-entendre that the aforementioned Kendrick Lamar used to beat Drake’s a** while hiding the Bible in case God was watching.

The brilliance of “Coach” Walz’s wordplay is that “get off the couch” can be perceived as a benign jab at Vance to older voters who may not be hip to the virally freaky inside joke. However, if you are a citizen of Wi-Fi, then you are well aware of what coach was referring to.

The jokes about Vance’s pro-life proclivities have been flying left and right on social media ever since he was announced as Donald Trump’s new VP hopeful.

As you can see in the clip below, VP Harris picked up exactly what Walz was putting down and can be seen fighting for her life not to bust out laughing at the couch coitus comedy.

Let’s keep a buck, winning an election is 60% popularity and 40% policy. If you can capture the full power of both, you’re almost a lock to come out victorious. The last 17 days of VP Kamala Harris’ life has been nearly flawless on both accords. If she can maintain this type of momentum going into November (5, to be exact), then Donald Trump is going to have a real hard time claiming a second term as POTUS.