Spice ‘Queen Of Dancehall ‘Details Her Wide Ranging ‘Mirror 25’ Album & Erica Mena Fall Out—‘She’s A Repeated Offender’ [Exclusive]

Spice’s Mirror 25 album is already topping the charts after debuting as the #1 album on the Reggae iTunes chart, #2 in the USA and UK for all genres, #1 in Israel for all genres, and #3 in Canada for all genres charts, within just minutes after its release. Mirror 25 is now credited as the highest charting album for a Jamaican artist on iTunes this era.

I feel like this album is going to do extremely well because I really put my heart and soul into it.”

“The songs are very vulnerable,” she added. “They’re very relatable. I’m talking about real-life experiences in songs so I feel like people will be able to relate. I recently released one of the songs from the album that’s called “Ex -Boyfriend” that’s been trending heavily across social media. So it looks like there’s a lot of single ladies out there like me because everybody has been singing “Ex-Boyfriend.”

“It’s very different, very unique,” said Spice. “I feel like I’m having fun with it because I’ve dabbled a lot with a new sound. My fans are going to be excited to hear me in a way that they never heard me before.”

Described as a “next level” project featuring 25 tracks as well as Busta Rhymes, Lola Brooke, and Jada Kingdom, Spice told Managing Editor Dani Canada that it’s an open and honest look at her life.

The Queen of Dancehall is effortlessly entertaining audiences with a new album, and she’s dishing deets to BOSSIP.

In addition to releasing her new album, Spice is also back on television on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, which has introduced her global sound to even more audiences.

It also gave viewers an unfortunate front-row seat to her fallout with Erica Mena amid Mena calling her a “blue monkey” during an explosive argument.

As previously reported Erica Mena apologized (again) to women of color for calling Spice a “blue monkey” mid-argument, but Spice didn’t buy it.

“What was the reason you called the promoters in Miami Black animals and monkey, why did you call Johnni Blaze a black monkey?(Everything is on Google),” wrote Spice in TheShadeRoom’s comments section. “You are a repeated offender’ you have no remorse for a culture that put millions of [dollars] in your pocket. You could have said anything but you chose to disrespect a whole Nation.

In her interview with BOSSIP, Spice doubled down on the notion that Erica is a “repeated offender.”

“I noticed things [about her] I was always told how she speak about me behind my back,” Spice told BOSSIP. “So I was already under a red flag. I said that she would never have the opportunity to sit at my table if it wasn’t for Love & Hip Hop because I’m always mindful of those type of people who feel like that they are better than a dark -skinned woman.”

She continued,

“And let me just remind you, this is not like a one -time happening. She’s a repeated offender. It’s something that she has done before.”

She added that she still believes the reality star’s apology was disingenuous and she wonders when a more genuine one will be given.

“I just want it to be more sincere because I know her. I know how she speaks off camera,” said Spice. “I know that she feels like she is more privileged or more better than a dark -skinned black woman because of the things that I know she’s said. And so it’s just sad. They’ll get with our Black men, but they don’t really love us.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Spice also dished on the forthcoming Love & Hip Hop ATL album that she will feature established artists like herself from the franchise.

“You know, I’m super excited about this project,” Spice told BOSSIP. “I’m actually the executive producer for the Love & Hip Hop cast album for the very first time this is happening, which is I’m so excited about it. The problem with this album, I decided to call it Ciphers of the A. because it’s all the rappers in Atlanta but everybody’s just not going to be able to make it to the album. And I have been caught in a lot of crossfire going back and forth, deciding who gets to be on the album. I think people just need to realize that once I put my stamp on it, as the queen of dance hall, it just got to be good.”

She continued,

“Regardless, if you like me or not me, I’ll tell you the truth, the song must sound good because let’s be very clear, some of them really can rap.”

Today, as a surprise for her beloved “Besties” Spice releases her new single and visual, “Whoop.” Serving as the fifth single from her Mirror 25 album, “Whoop” is described as a high-energy track that serves as a mantra for positivity.

Written and produced by Spice, the lyrics encourage listeners to prioritize their mental and emotional health all while fostering a positive mindset and encouraging listeners to protect their peace and move away from bad energy and negativity.

The music video was directed by Royal Eyez (Royal Okwor) and artistically showcases Spice’s vocals and message in the futuristic era.

Are you excited for Spice’s Mirror 25 album?