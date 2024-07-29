‘Girl, Bye!’ Spice Slams Erica Mena’s New Cam Newton Interview About ‘Taking Accountability’ For #LHHATL ‘Monkey’ Melee

Erica Mena opened up about “taking accountability” for her #LHHATL “monkey” moment, but Spice clapped back at her “victim mentality,” claiming the actress “just got caught on camera that day.”

On Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, he gave her a platform to address the controversy. While claiming to take responsibility for using the racist slur against a Black woman mid-argument, Erica teared up once again about offending “women of color.”

“I learned for the first time in all the years of reality TV that my actions have a lot more of an impact than I ever thought it had. And I’m disappointed in the fact that I let down women of color who felt that I was speaking in that manner,” the 36-year-old explained.

However, Erica’s supposed apology still managed to put the blame on Spice and LHH producers. She claims calling the Jamaican star a “blue monkey” would make more sense with the full context of their argument leading up to it.

“I do wish that more of her actions were shown so the audience had a better understanding of what provoked me to actually say that initial comment,” Erica deflected. “At the same time, I’m taking my accountability,” she continued. “Regardless of what she was doing, I really wholeheartedly feel that it was just all wrong in the choice of words. I just wasn’t expecting her as a single mom to go for the jugular of using my kids to kind of like attack me.”

Some comments on The Shade Room post about it agreed with Erica that addressing her motherhood and children meant all bets were off. Others thought Erica was too comfortable around Black people while still displaying anti-Black bias more than once.

Considering most of her audience is Black, that was a wild choice for a low blow, and fed up fans demanded serious consequences. As BOSSIP previously reported, backlash over the “blue monkey” melee led to Erica’s firing from LHHATL after more than 15 years with the franchise. She also lost her acting gig on the ALL BLK series Hush.

Check out Spice entering the chat to drag Erica Mena’s “monkey” mea culpa after the flip!