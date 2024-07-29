Spice Drags Erica Mena's New LHHATL "Monkey" Slur Apology
‘Girl, Bye!’ Spice Slams Erica Mena’s New Cam Newton Interview About ‘Taking Accountability’ For #LHHATL ‘Monkey’ Melee
Erica Mena opened up about “taking accountability” for her #LHHATL “monkey” moment, but Spice clapped back at her “victim mentality,” claiming the actress “just got caught on camera that day.”
On Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, he gave her a platform to address the controversy. While claiming to take responsibility for using the racist slur against a Black woman mid-argument, Erica teared up once again about offending “women of color.”
“I learned for the first time in all the years of reality TV that my actions have a lot more of an impact than I ever thought it had. And I’m disappointed in the fact that I let down women of color who felt that I was speaking in that manner,” the 36-year-old explained.
However, Erica’s supposed apology still managed to put the blame on Spice and LHH producers. She claims calling the Jamaican star a “blue monkey” would make more sense with the full context of their argument leading up to it.
“I do wish that more of her actions were shown so the audience had a better understanding of what provoked me to actually say that initial comment,” Erica deflected.
“At the same time, I’m taking my accountability,” she continued. “Regardless of what she was doing, I really wholeheartedly feel that it was just all wrong in the choice of words. I just wasn’t expecting her as a single mom to go for the jugular of using my kids to kind of like attack me.”
Some comments on The Shade Room post about it agreed with Erica that addressing her motherhood and children meant all bets were off. Others thought Erica was too comfortable around Black people while still displaying anti-Black bias more than once.
Considering most of her audience is Black, that was a wild choice for a low blow, and fed up fans demanded serious consequences. As BOSSIP previously reported, backlash over the “blue monkey” melee led to Erica’s firing from LHHATL after more than 15 years with the franchise. She also lost her acting gig on the ALL BLK series Hush.
Check out Spice entering the chat to drag Erica Mena’s “monkey” mea culpa after the flip!
Spice Drags Erica Mena’s “Victim Mentality” In “Monkey” Slur Apology, Claims The “Repeat Offender” “Just Got Caught On Camera That Day”
While others quickly forgave, this latest apology wasn’t enough for the woman Erica Mena wished had died during her near-fatal surgical complications. Spice entered the chat to clap back about Erica’s “victim mentality” and history of colorist comments. She responded to the interview clips in the replies to The Shade Room’s post.
“Girl bye, at least you confessed that you requested to speak to me, because on a normal day you couldn’t sit at my table because I been knew you think you’re better than dark skin girls. I heard how you spoke about me behind my back, you just got caught on Camera that day,” Spice wrote.
The Dancehall star added that her own actions during the argument don’t explain Erica’s track record. Spice pointed out that her reality TV rival previously used “black monkey” to refer to another Black woman.” She also slammed the former video vixen’s excuses for her actions. “No one can’t provoke you to say racial slurs,” Spice added.
“Take me out of the equation since you still have a Victim mentality in our situation. What was the reason you called the promoters in Miami Black animals and monkey, why did you call Johnni Blaze a black monkey?(Everything is on Google),” the singer continued.
“You brought your own son to the conversation, and you came to that table to talk about Amara’s twins, no one can’t provoke you to say racial slurs. Remember ‘You are a repeated offender’ you have no remorse for a culture that put millions of [dollars] in your pocket. You could have said anything but you chose to disrespect a whole Nation. Interviews are not therapy but Carry on,” she concluded.
Welp, Erica might have found forgiveness elsewhere, but Spice is clearly ready to let the chopper sing about the situation.
Check out Erica Mena’s full interview with Cam Newton on Funky Friday below. In addition to the LHHATL drama, she opened up about co-parenting with Safaree, dating as a bisexual woman, and making millions on OnlyFans.
