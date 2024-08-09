I Have A Scheme: Donald Trump Compares MAGA Rally Crowd Size To Martin Luther King Jr. Speech, Bernice King Ain’t Having It

Donald Trump is a liar. BOSSIP previously reported on one of his most recent lies in which Trump claimed that he almost died in a helicopter crash with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. He also claimed that Brown had “terrible” things to say about Vice President Kamala Harris. Brown spoke out saying that not only is he fond of Kamala Harris but that he’s also never been on a helicopter with Donald Trump.

Another day, another batch of lies.

During his weird 65-minute press conference at his home in Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Trump also told the immature lie that the crowds at his MAGA rallies rival that of the crowd that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. drew at his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

Via Business Insider:

“If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people,” Trump said. “They said he had a million people, but I had 25,000 people. But when you look at the exact same picture, and everything’s the same because it was the fountains, the whole thing all the way back to… from Lincoln to Washington. And you look at it, and you look at the picture of his crowd, my friend, we actually had more people.”

The caucasity audacity of this orange almost-octogenarian. Dr. King’s daughter, Bernice King, caught wind of this egregious lie and took to Twitter to make it plain.

November 5 is fast approaching. Are you ready?