Keke Palmer & SZA’s Buddy Comedy Adds Star Power: Dewayne Perkins, Amin Joseph, Gabrielle Dennis, & DomiNque Perry Join Cast

The highly anticipated buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA has just added a stellar lineup to its already exciting cast.

Variety recently reported that Dewayne Perkins, Amin Joseph, Gabrielle Dennis, and DomiNQue Perry are the latest additions to this TriStar Pictures film, further heightening fan expectations.

Written by Syreeta Singleton and directed by Lawrence Lamont, this project is already generating buzz even though details about the plot and main characters are still being kept tightly under wraps.

Get To Know The New Additions To The Star-Studded Cast

The new cast members bring a wealth of talent and diversity to the project, each with an impressive track record in television and film.

Dewayne Perkins is an Emmy-nominated writer, producer, actor, and comedian whose credits include the Apple series “The Studio,” Netflix’s “The Upshaws,” and Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell.” Perkins’ sharp wit and comedic timing make him a natural fit for a buddy comedy, and his involvement is sure to add a unique flair to the film.

Amin Joseph is best known for his role as Jerome “Unc” Saint in FX’s critically acclaimed series “Snowfall.” Joseph showcased his versatility as an actor in his work across genres, from action-packed roles in films like “The Expendables” and “Baywatch” to more dramatic performances in “Justified: City Primeval” and “Send Help.” His addition to the cast suggests that this film will balance comedy with depth and substance.

Gabrielle Dennis has captivated audiences with her performances in HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and Apple TV+’s “The Big Door Prize.” She has also appeared in popular series like “The Bobby Brown Story,” “The Game,” and Netflix’s “The Upshaws.” Dennis became consistently known for her comedic chops and her ability to bring warmth and relatability to her characters.

DomiNQue Perry’s best-known role may be as Tasha on HBO’s “Insecure,” where she became a fan favorite. Currently appearing in “Diarra From Detroit,” Perry continues to impress with her dynamic acting skills and strong on-screen presence.

The Issa Rae-Produced Buddy Comedy Is One Of The Hottest Upcoming Films In Hollywood

As BOSSIP previously reported, the creative forces behind this film are just as remarkable as the on-screen talent.

The film is produced by Issa Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi from HOORAE, alongside Deniese Davis from ColorCreative and MACRO Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks. Singleton, who penned the script, is also co-producing, while Keke Palmer and Sharon Palmer serve as executive producers through Palmer’s Big Boss production company.

The involvement of these industry powerhouses is a clear sign that this project will do well at the box office and attract huge numbers of supporters.

This upcoming buddy comedy arrives at a crucial moment for Black-led films in Hollywood. Issa Rae, who is one of the producers, recently spoke out about the diminishing support for Black stories following the cancellation of her show Rap Sh!t.

Rae voiced her concerns, saying, “You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority. I am pessimistic because there’s no one holding anybody accountable — and I can, sure, but also at what cost? I can’t force you to make my stuff. It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”

The excitement surrounding this project also stems from the fact that successful Black-led buddy comedies have been few and far between in recent years. The last major success in this genre was Will Packer’s Girls Trip, which became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. Fans have been yearning for another film in the vein of classics like the 1997 hit B.A.P.S., which starred Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle-Reid. This upcoming film, with its powerhouse cast and creative team, has the potential to fill that void and deliver the laughs and heart that audiences crave.

Are you excited for this new film? Will you be watching with your girls? Let us know your thoughts below!