SZA Makes A Plea For Love

Love Galore Is Calling! SZA Wants To Find Her Soulmate 'I Wanna Drown And Suffocate In Love'

Published on August 4, 2024

Alternative R&B singer SZA may make tunes about heartbreak and the evils of men, but she is hoping to find the love of her life soon. The “Love Galore” singer recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a plea to find love.

Though she has made a name for herself in the R&B realm of music, rhythm and blues has not helped SZA find a man. On August 1st, the singer posted an all-caps call for her husband to come and find her. She is seemingly so tired of being single that she can’t even breathe.

“I wanna be loved so madly I can’t think I can’t breathe I can’t BE,” she wrote. “I WANNA BE TRAPPED IN THE EVER DOWNWARD SPIRAL OF HYSTERIA THAT IS LOVE I WANNA DROWN AND SUFFOCATE IN ITTTT AAAAHHHHHHHHH CHOKE ME IN LOVE PLEASE !!!” she wrote.

SZA’s Theory About Her Relationship Problems

The post comes just weeks after she stated she can catch people’s attention but can’t keep them interested in an interview. As BOSSIP previously reported, SZA recently revealed she could get a man but struggled to “keep ’em.” On Chicken Shop Date, host Amanda Dimoldenberg shared that she had difficulty getting a second date, and SZA promptly agreed.

“I feel like I can catch ’em, but I cannot keep ’em,” the “Kill Bill” singer said. “They get with me and they realize I’m f**king weird, and then it’s just like, ‘Aight.’”

The St. Louis native also said that her body type may also give people the wrong impression about her personality and interests.

“The butt makes it seem like it’s normal. On the outside, like, I wanna shake a** and do all the normal things. But I also wanna just, like… I wanna swim in the swamp and I wanna, like, collect methane gas with my man. That’s my type of s**t,” she admitted.

A Recap of SZA’s Dating History

SZA may be candid about her dating struggles but keeps her dating life under wraps. However, there have been many rumors about who the singer is involved with over the years. According to Elle, the “Snooze” singer has a rather short roster.

She has been open about the fact that she was engaged to a fashion designer for several years. Still, this ex remains a mystery man. Some fans speculate that the ex-fiance is Scott Sasso, but neither confirmed dating.

SZA has also been linked to rapper Travis Scott. The two have collaborated on multiple songs and sparked dating rumors in 2023. In June of that year, Scott surprised fans and popped out at SZA’s concert in Europe. The two were said to be giving each other the eyes on stage. SZA nor Travis have ever confirmed a relationship, and the latter recently sparked dating rumors with Cuban Link.

The 34-year-old was also rumored to have dated fellow R&B singer Kehlani in 2021. The two have openly been friends for years, but after they were seen holding hands while walking into a party. Nevertheless, SZA has never addressed her sexuality publicly, and the relationship was never confirmed.

One of the only dating rumors that SZA has ever confirmed was her short-lived relationship with Drake. In 2020, she revealed in a tweet that the two dated in 2009. The admission came after Drake included a line in his song “Mr. Right Now” that alluded to the couple dating.

Though we may never know if SZA’s tweet brings her love, we hope she finds her person!

