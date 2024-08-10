HISS! Megan Thee Stallion Continues Snake Theme In New Japanese Inspired ‘Mamushi’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion is certainly having a comeback year in 2024! After the very public trial of Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting MTS in the foot, the rapper is moving forward with her career. After the release of her third studio album, “MEGAN,” Meg released the video for her international hit song “Mamushi.”

Shortly after Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer” tour came to a close, the rapstress announced that the music video for her viral hit “Mamushi” was coming soon. She then posted snippets and teasers throughout a couple of weeks. On August 9th, the music video was released, though it was uploaded late due to technical difficulties.

“We had some lil technical difficulties lol but MAMUSHI VIDEO OUT NOW ON MY YOUTUBE!!! Run it up hotties 😛🐍” she posted to Instagram.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The music video was filmed in Toyko and directed by Kevin “Onda” Leyva. Yuki Chiba, her “Mamushi” collaborator, and actor Shô Kasamatsu starred alongside MTS in the video. While displaying beautiful scenery and tight choreography, the music video also tells a mesmerizing and menacing story. The video also continues Meg’s snake arc, which has been evident in this era of her career.

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Into A Japanese Viper in “Mamushi” Video

The music video begins in a Japanese spa, where Kasamatsu is seen entering. He is then taken to a room where he is introduced to Megan and several other women. The rapper then takes Kasamatsu to another part of the spa, but before they can arrive, MTS turns into a Japanese Viper and swallows him whole.

The video continues to show the femcee in similar situations, turning into the poisonous Japanese Viper and taking the lives of the spa attendees. In one particularly sexy scene, she slithers through water and sneaks up on men, then kills them. It is then revealed that Chiba was Meg’s helper all along as he takes the dead and turns them into blue soldiers. The soldiers are then depicted as the rapper’s army. According to People, this scene was inspired by Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1990 film “Dreams.”

The video included new choreography and the viral TikTok dance created shortly after the album was released, in addition to the storyline.

Social Media Reacts to MTS’s New Video

The video has not been out long, but fans are loving Megan Thee Stallion’s new upgrade in visual presentation. One user pointed out the cinematography and storyline.

“Megan just continues to elevate the cinematic appeal of her music videos,” the user stated.

Another X, formerly known as Twitter, user mentioned the rapper’s other recent music videos and stated that this video is the perfect addition.

“Megan four for four with music videos this era visually and conceptually,” the user wrote.

The “Mamushi” video has already broken records as it is now considered the biggest debut for a music video by a US female rapper in 2024. The video has over 3.5 million views at the time of this writing, surpassing her own record for the “HISS” music video.

Check out the full music video for “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba below.

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion’s new video?