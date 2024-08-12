Throw Away The Key: Susan Lorincz Manslaughter Trial For Killing Mother Of 4 Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens Begins Jury Selection

Ajike “AJ” Owens was a mother of four children who should still be alive to raise them, nurture them, and watch them bloom into successful and productive members of society. Sadly, Owens won’t get that opportunity because a trigger-happy racist named Susan Lorincz stole her life from her on the afternoon of June 2, 2023. BOSSIP has reported extensively about the case, and we highly suggest you read those articles to understand better what happened between the two ladies in their Ocala, Florida, neighborhood.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, Lorincz appeared in court on Friday while her defense and the prosecutors argued about the nuances of the trial including whether or not the racist slurs that Lorincz hurled at Owens’ children will be admissible. Lorincz readily admitted to detectives that she had previously called Owens’ children “n***ers,” and such was noted in her arrest affidavit.

“Detective Pinder and I discussed with Lorincz the allegations of making racial slurs towards children in the neighborhood and Lorincz admitted to having used the n-word toward children out of anger in the past and also to calling children other derogatory terms.”

However, WESH noted that prosecutors have agreed not to use the evidence of racist slurs in the trial stating,

“The State concedes, pursuant to long standing case law, that racial slurs are generally inadmissible unless the use of the racial slur was relevant to show the defendant’s state of mind as an element of the crime charged.”

This decision comes as a disappointment to both Owens’ grieving family and their legal counsel Anthony Thomas.

“That’s how AJ gets across the street, knocking on the door because Susan was calling them racial slurs,” Thomas said. “The family had always thought that there had been a racial component to the interactions between Susan and AJ, specifically related to the children.”

“Long-standing case law” be damned. The judge in the case previously stated that while past incidents may not be relevant to the actual shooting, the events that led to AJ Owens approaching Lorincz’s door may be very pertinent.

“The buildup to this day is relevant,” he said, adding later on that “her mindset at the time of the shooting is gonna be relevant.”

BOSSIP will be covering this trial and all its legal machinations.