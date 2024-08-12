Crime

School Worker Gets 9Yrs In Prison For $1.5M Chicken Wings Theft

Wait, What? Illinois School Worker Receives 9 Years In Prison For Poultry Pilfering $1.5M In Chicken Wings

Published on August 12, 2024

Homemade Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings in a plate

Chicken Wings – Source: DronG / Getty

An Illinois school worker has learned her fate after allegedly stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings during COVID restrictions.

With COVID-19 locking the world down we saw a rise in various interesting crimes, and the latest centers around an Illinois food service director who was arrested for allegedly stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings over 19 months. The food was meant for kids at home who received meals at their house during the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC Chicago reports that during an audit last year, it was discovered that the district’s food service department had exceeded its annual budget by $300,000, with the school year only half over. That’s when a manager for the district uncovered the invoices for the chicken wings which typically wouldn’t be served to students because they contain bones, ABC reported.

The thefts reportedly happened from July 2020 until February 2022 and according to WGN, Vera Liddell will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty to the theft. If that punishment seems harsh it’s because Liddell was charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise. While the crime was non-violent, the operation of how the theft occurred changes everything and comes with a harsher penalty.

Hopefully, Liddell can get her sentence reduced somehow, but it’s not looking good.

