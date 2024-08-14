Actor Aspen Kennedy Talks ‘The Forge’ & Its Multigenerational Message [Exclusive]

The lead of an inspirational new film is speaking on its message and his awe-inspiring castmates spreading the good word.

Actor Aspen Kennedy is a fresh face that watchers of Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films, Provident Films, and the Kendrick Brothers’ The Forge will meet.

As previously reported, due exclusively in theaters nationwide beginning August 23, The Forge is described as a” bold, inspirational drama about the power of mentorship that takes place in the same cinematic world as WAR ROOM, the Kendrick Brothers’ 2015 hit film that claimed the #1 spot on the North American box office charts.

“We made this film to inspire, challenge and motivate viewers to follow Jesus wholeheartedly,” said director Alex Kendrick. “Our hope is that audiences around the world will recognize the pivotal role that Godly mentorship plays in shaping the next generation.”

The cast of The Forge includes Priscilla Shirer (WAR ROOM), Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER), Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM),, T.C. Stallings (WAR ROOM), BJ Arnett, Ken Bevel (COURAGEOUS), Former NFL star Benjamin Watson, Jonathan Evans, Jerry Shirer, and Tommy Woodard (FAMILY CAMP).

At the center of it, however, is newcomer Aspen Kennedy.

Aspen Kennedy plays Isaiah, a wayward teen who needs guidance after graduating from high school and according to the actor, the film carries an important message of acceptance.

“He doesn’t have a sense of direction in his life right now,” Kennedy told BOSSIP at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago. “He doesn’t wanna go to college, he’s heading on the path where he could get strayed away, but he’s blessed to meet some mentors in his life who help him go down the right path.” “At the core of it, even from the filmmaking process, everyone wants people to understand the love of God without forcing it just to show, ‘Hey, this is you at this age,’ It supersedes generations, age, race, to the point where it shows no matter what you’re facing we’re always looking for answers, looking for hope, and if you trust God he does more than we could ever experience.”

His words reflect those of his costar Priscilla Shirer, one of the costars of the film that Kennedy said he learned from.

“It is an honor to partner with the Kendrick Brothers to bring another powerful story to movie screens that will impact people and glorify Jesus,” said Shirer who’s releasing her book I Surrender All through B&H Publishing Group. “The theme of discipleship is near and dear to my heart, especially as a mom to three boys. My prayer is that this film will inspire parents to pray fervently for their children and for the mentors that God will use to impact their lives.”

An official release notes that Shirier’s book will be released as part of a suite of inspiring products that also includes two books by New York Times best-selling authors Alex and Stephen Kendrick titled “Devoted to Jesus” and “Count Me In,” and Bible Studies under the Lifeway imprint: The Forge Movie Bible Study and Fully Devoted.

Check out the official trailer for The Forge and the synopsis below.

Isaiah Wright has some growing up to do. A year out of high school with no plans for his future, Isaiah is challenged by his single mom and a successful businessman to start charting a better course for his life. Through the prayers of his mother and biblical discipleship from his new mentor, Isaiah begins to discover God’s purpose for his life is so much more than he could hope for or imagine. From the Kendrick Brothers, the creators of the No. 1 hit WAR ROOM, comes THE FORGE, a faith-filled new movie with old friends and inspiring new twists.

THE FORGE is directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), Justin Tolley (“The Chosen,”), Aaron Burns (WAR ROOM), and Trey Reynolds (FAMILY CAMP), and written by Alex and Stephen Kendrick.

The Kendrick Brothers continue to create inspiring and compelling stories for audiences of all ages. THE FORGE is their newest feature, joining FACING THE GIANTS, FIREPROOF, COURAGEOUS, OVERCOMER, and WAR ROOM.

