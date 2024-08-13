For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lil Baby Takes Architectural Digest Inside His Atlanta Band4Band Bachelor Pad

In a rare occurrence, Lil Baby is opening up about his private life and giving Architectural Digest an inside look at his Atlanta Bachelor pad.

Lil Baby is arguably the voice of his generation and one of the last massive rap superstars to arrive on the scene. His run in Hip-Hop sealed Quality Control’s legacy in the game and took the company to new heights, so it’s easy to imagine that he’s got a lavish “Band4Band” bungalow even if he doesn’t share pics of it on social media.

In a rare moment of vulnerability, Baby recently invited Architectural Digest inside his home to showcase how he’s living. His Atlanta bachelor pad was designed by popular designer Annysa Lamantia and the duo didn’t spare any expense to make it cozy yet lavish down to the details.

Every couch space in the home is big enough to be considered a bed and the custom additions in the home fit his needs showing the thoughtful process of picking them out. Lil Baby’s home has a fireplace in the bathroom so he can stay warm when exiting the shower and it has sliding windows beside the pool so the rapper can grab lunch from his chef.

You can watch Lil Baby give a tour of the Atlanta pad below.