Night one of WrestleMania 40 went down in Philadelphia, here’s everyone we spotted from Coco Jones to Lil Wayne.

A new era of WWE professional entertainment is upon us, one that will be free from the control of Vince McMahon. Former Wrestler Triple H is now running the show as Chief Content Officer as the company has been sold to TKO Sports. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is your new board chairman and has returned to the sport paving the way for WrestleMania 40.

For the first time former wrestlers have creative show and giving the fans what they want. WrestleMania kicked off with the incredible Coco Jones singing the national anthem.

The show was a full marriage between pop culture and wrestling officiated by hip-hop. With the event being held in Philadelphia it was only right Meek Mill narrated the night detailing Roman Reigns and Cody Rhode’s feud.

Lil Wayne introduced Jey Uso and gave the crowd a performance of his massively successful hit “A Milli”.

Philly’s favorite son Jason Kelce even joined the ring to help Rey Mysterio catch a win.

If you watched the event you noticed celebrities were front and center supporting alongside their children. Wale, 2 chainz, Winnie Harlow, Lil Baby, Druski, QC Pee and more showed up for the event to watch The Rocks return.

You can checkout scene from WrestleMania 40 below.