Hate Crime? Black New Jersey Man Sentenced To Prison For Fatally Punching Racist White Bicyclist Who Hit His Wife

A debate is heating up on social media concerning a Black man who fatally punched a racist white man who hurled racial slurs at his children, called him the N-word, and struck his wife with his bicycle. According to reporting by Asbury Park Press, 70-year-old Robert May of Seaside Heights, New Jersey was riding his bicycle when he slammed into Anthony Collins’ wife. Adding insult to injury, May turned to Collins and called him a “ni**er”. In retort, Collins gave May a knuckle sandwich with a single punch and sent him careening off of his bike and onto the concrete where he hit his head on the curb.

The Asbury Park Press reports that May was given medical treatment at the scene of the incident but refused to be taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Upon arriving home, he reportedly began showing signs that he was not well. Police were called and May was eventually taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River. As his condition began to worsen, May was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he would die on October 1, 2023.

Last week, Collins was sentenced to 3 years in prison as a result of a plea deal that he accepted in collaboration with state prosecutors. The deal called for Collins to plead guilty to manslaughter with a significantly reduced sentence than would typically be handed down.

A previous APP story noted that Collin’s attorney argued in a detention hearing that Collins was defending himself from May who had a history of racistly taunting him and his family, including his children whom he called the n-word at least ten times.

“That’s what my client was doing that day, Judge, dealing with an individual he was well aware of from the standpoint that he had called his children ‘ni**er kid’ over eleven to twelve occasions,” Attorney Terrence Turnbach said during the hearing. “He’s got a right to defend his wife and himself. Their alleged victim was looking for my client, assaulted his wife, and called him a name that’s reprehensible.”

Judge Guy P. Ryan countered however that Collins should have reported the conduct to police and not “strike someone causing serious bodily injury resulting in death.”

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said the following about the deal:

“Certain proof problems in this case resulted in the state entering into a plea agreement calling for a sentence that is below the normal sentencing range for manslaughter,” Billhimer said. “The victim’s family was cognizant of those issues, and supported this resolution. I commend them for their understanding and forgiving nature.”

Sufficed to say, there is outrage about the sentence as Collins was defending both his wife and himself from an overly aggressive racist.

Belligerent racists don’t get sympathy, thoughts, prayers, or condolences from us when they get put in their place. They should have thought about that before spewing hatred at folks. As for Collins, however, he should be freed immediately. How is this not self-defense?

Collins will have to serve 2 1/2 years before he is eligible for parole.