‘Family Empire Houston’ Exclusive Clip: Jermeshia Tries To Convince Her Aunts To Invest Their Inheritance

An OWN show centered around a melanin-excellence embodying family is airing a new episode, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

As BOSSIP exclusively reported, Family Empire: Houston, a new series about the multi-generational Braden family of Houston, Texas, premiered Friday, June 28 at 8 pm ET/PT.

The 8-episode unscripted series follows the Bradens across four generations of Black excellence that “explores complex themes of generational wealth and the building of a family legacy.”

In particular, the show produced by Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment stars “sister cousins” Nicole, Jermeshia, and JaQuita who have a collective dream to follow in the footsteps of their beloved grandmother and the Braden family matriarch, Oscarene, a real estate entrepreneur who built the family empire from the ground up and “passed down this grit and determination to her children and grandchildren.”

These inspiring realtors who make up the largest independently Black-owned brokerage in H-Town told BOSSIP that they’re excited to showcase their booming metro housing market while giving viewers an inside look at their family.

The premiere season will feature them confronting skeletons in the closet including an estrangement, complications around Oscarene’s plan to pass down the family wealth, single motherhood, and more. Despite the drama, the group still manages to always find a way to make amends.

Now OWN watchers are continuing to check out the Braden family’s dealings, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the action.

Family Empire: Houston Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, we see Jermeshia urging Aunt Cheryl and Aunt Charlotte, two of the G-1s, to think about investing their inheritance from Oscarene.

“My intent is not I wanna take over this project because I want all the money for it, I’m okay if my dividend is not received until 30 years from now, that’s fine.”

She notes that the family is paying over $30,000 in taxes on a huge piece of land and she thinks they should develop it and make it into a multimillion-dollar project.

“It’s not about the pay day and I feel like for y’all, it’s a pay day,” says the realtor much to her Aunties’ chagrin.

She goes on to explain in a confessional that legacy “lives on forever.”

“Sometimes you have to mix things out of order for it to make sense.”

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Family Empire: Houston airs tomorrow August 15 at 8 on OWN.