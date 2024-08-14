Kehlani Claims Ex Javaughn Young-White Is Abusive In Filing For Temporary Restraining Order, He Responds With Contradictory Receipts

The custody battle between Kehlani and Javaughn Young-White just got a whole lot worse.

The “Nights Like This” singer was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. This comes two weeks after Young-White filed a petition demanding full custody of their daughter, who they welcomed in 2019.

In her filing, Kehlani claims her ex was abusive, alleging that he broke through her locked bedroom door a couple of months ago before calling her a “b***h” and a “liar.” The artist also accused the father of her child, Adeya, 5, of smoking weed and doing magic mushrooms before going on religious rants, which Kehlani reportedly claimed in court docs poses a risk to their daughter.

Kehlani’s filing went on to say she can’t take any more “chaos and abuse,” saying he blocked her and went MIA following their fight in June. She also said Javaughn sometimes picks up their daughter from school, but she has no idea where they go when they’re together.

Upon seeing the filing, a judge signed off on her temporary restraining order, barring Young-White from contacting Kehlani or getting within 100 yards of her or Adeya. She was also granted sole custody of their daughter until a hearing next month, which is set for Sept. 3.

According to USA Today, commissioner Jeffrey W. Korn ruled there was a risk of child abduction in the case, citing Young-White’s history of abuse against Kehlani and lack of cooperation in co-parenting, though the alleged abuse was not specified in the filing.

Because of this, Javaughn has been prohibited from traveling with Adeya outside California or applying for passports and other travel-related documents. He is also unable to possess or purchase firearms and ammunition.

In response to these explosive claims, Young-White took to his Instagram Story to post some texts between him and Kehlani. On the contrary to the singer’s claims in her filing, Javaughn insists the singer is actually the one who’s abusive, telling her it “is not normal to scream abuse when you don’t know what to do.”

“Kehlani busted through her own door and is framing her abuse as mine,” Javaughn wrote over text screenshots between him and the artist. “I have more. This is why I keep a paper trail. Sad that she’s resorted to lying.” He continued, “I cut off contact with her last month because of her abuse and how she alleges abuse when she is scared.”

Young-White went on to claim that Kehlani has a history of alleging abuse in situations where she doesn’t know what else to do, saying she falsely claimed she was raped after cheating on her previous girlfriend.

“When she cheated on her last girlfriend Kiara, she alleged the person she was cheating with raped her,” Javaughn wrote. “Kiara later found out that wasn’t true. She alleges rape and abuse when she has nothing else to cling to.”

In his final screenshot, Young-White posted a text between him and Kehlani from August 13, in which he tells the mother of his child, “I’m giving you the chance to retract your statement before I post everything.”

Kehlani replied by saying, “I can retract” before going to her own Instagram Story and writing, “I did not make a statement nor did i go to TMZ about my business.” “She lied for public favor,” Javaughn concluded. “And all yall who claim to be her friend need to get off tryna paint me any type of way for her and go to tell her quit lying man it’s not good for the spirit.”