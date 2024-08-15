Celebrity

Skai Jackson Takes To TikTok Live Following Battery Arrest

Skai Jackson Takes To TikTok Live Following Domestic Battery Arrest, Allegedly Answers ‘Fake’ Career Questions As Confused Fans Flood Comments

Published on August 15, 2024

Skai Jackson is trying to return to life as normal following her arrest last week.

As previously reported, the former Disney Channel actress was arrested last week after a public scuffle with her boyfriend.

According to reports from TMZ, deputies were reportedly called to Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles after security spotted Jackson and her boyfriend getting into an argument, during which she allegedly pushed her man multiple times. Sources told the outlet that after security saw the altercation, they detained the couple until law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Once police arrived, Jackson and her partner not only denied that things were getting physical, but Skai also allegedly revealed that the two of them are happily engaged and expecting a baby together. Deputies reviewed video footage after the incident and saw Jackson push her boyfriend, which led to her being arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. She was cited and released a few hours later.

Following her arrest, fans want to know what happened, especially since little is known about the man who Skai is supposedly pregnant by and getting ready to marry. Jackson went on TikTok Live on Aug. 14, less than a week after her arrest, which, of course, led to viewers bombarding her with questions about the incident.

But, as questions about her arrest continued to pop up on the screen, Jackson ignored them all, instead answering questions that didn’t seem to be asked by anyone at all.

In one clip from the Live, as multiple fans mention jail in her comments and ask about what happened, Skai talks about what upcoming projects she has in the works.

“I have a TV show that I am on that I just filmed but I can’t say what it is yet,” says Jackson in the clip.

The alleged question from the fan is clearly not present on the screen.

 

 

It’s safe to say Skai isn’t going to comment on her arrest any time soon.

