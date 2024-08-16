BOSSIP Exclusive: Mark Wahlberg Says ‘The Union’ Co-Star Halle Berry Helped Him Step Up His Stunt Game

The weekend is here and that means plenty of time to wind down, kick back, relax and watch movies with the fam. On new release from Netflix this Friday is The Union, a comedic action film starring two of our longtime faves Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director spoke with Wahlberg, who also produced The Union, about the new Netflix project, which starts off with his character Mike living a simple life as a construction worker in the same New Jersey town he grew up in when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) comes to sweep him off his feet, sorta. In actuality she whisks Mike into the world of high stakes espionage, recruiting him for a deadly intelligence mission.

Check out the trailer below.

In many ways The Union is a real love letter to the working class. Wahlberg ends up using skills from his construction job to help keep him alive on his mission. He told BOSSIP his vision for the film was inspired in part by his upbringing.

“I’m a blue collar guy, my dad was a truck driver, I worked as a bricklayer and a tow truck driver and all these things,” Wahlberg explained to BOSSIP. “How the idea started, me and my producer partner were sitting around talking about wish fulfillment stuff and ‘How cool would it be to have a blue collar James Bond? Would that be something that people would want to see? We pitched it and people loved the idea and we were able to get the movie made.”

We’re guessing that we’re likely not the only ones who are excited to see Wahlberg and Berry onscreen together for the first time, despite being friends for over two decades.

“I think the first time I met her I was maybe 18 or 19, yeah?” Wahlberg told BOSSIP. Dreams do come true! Let’s just say that.”

As you might imagine, a film about an international intelligence mission requires a lot from the actors who help it to take shape. Since Wahlberg also produced The Union, we were keen to find out why he felt Berry would make for the perfect Roxanne.

“I think there isn’t any reason that she wouldn’t be the most perfect person,” Wahlberg said. “I mean her strength, her poise, her talent, her physicality — I mean everything. She could do it all. Her timing — comedy, all of it. And you know any guy would believe that, you know I certainly would, and any guy that I know would believe that somebody would wait 25 years hoping that she would walk through the door.”

Speaking of Berry being the total package, inquiring minds wanted to know whether things got competitive between her and Wahlberg on set when it came to shooting action scenes. It turns out that the actor definitely felt more compelled to attempt stunts with Halle around.

“When she was there I was willing to step it up a little bit more,” Wahlberg admitted. “I was like ‘Well you know, look I’m getting older… I get it. Why don’t I let the young guy who looks just like me, except he’s 20 years younger, come in and and take over?’ But when she’s there you gotta step up.”

Audiences should definitely resonate with The Union’s message — via Roxanne and Mike, that we should all trust the people who love us when they demonstrate their faith that we can accomplish anything, once we step out of our comfort zone.

“I think that’s where you find out what you’re really made of,” Wahlberg told BOSSIP. “I think people are constantly surprised at what they’re capable of doing if they actually are willing to go and take a chance on themselves and bet on themselves. Everything for me is aspirational. I’m always trying to be the best version of myself and I’m constantly encouraging people to just take the time to bet on yourself. What I don’t want people to do is live in regret. I’m living proof that anything is possible if you’re willing to go and do the work.”

The Union is streaming now on Netflix