Halle Berry Celebrates 58th Birthday With Face Card Flex

Her Forever Fineness Halle Berry Celebrates 58th Birthday With Face Card Flex After Slaying ‘The Union’ Premiere In LA

Published on August 14, 2024

Happy birthday, Halle!

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Union" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Her Forever Fineness Halle Berry usually serves us birthday cakes on her special day but switched things up this year with a face card flex that left fans gagged on the gram.

In the now-viral post, the actress proved yet again that Black does not, indeed, crack with a closeup of her flawless face along with a humble caption that read: “At 58, I’ve learned that less is more! Thank you all for riding with me all these years! 💋”

This latest slay comes just days after she turned heads in a see-through lace bodysuit at the LA premiere of her upcoming Netflix film The Union.

Whew! Don’t hurt ’em, Halle!

In The Union, Mike (Mark Wahlberg) is enjoying the simple life as a construction worker in his native New Jersey until his long-lost high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) pops up and thrusts him into a shady world of chaos.

Knowing he’s the right man for the job, she recruits Mike on a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe where they encounter deadly spies, high-speed car chases, and shootouts with sparks flying along the way.

Check out the trailer below:

Based on Halle’s wig in this film, we’re in for a wild ride when the film premieres this Friday, Aug. 16 on Netflix.

Directed by Julian Farino, The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.

How are you celebrating Halle Berry’s birthday this year? Were you exc? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her birthday on the flip.

https://twitter.com/MufasaTN38/status/1823720738890899761

https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1823705462921158659

Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

