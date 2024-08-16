Justice! Susan Lorincz Found Guilty Of Manslaughter Of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Susan Lorincz has been found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens, and we gotta keep it a buck, we’re a little surprised that the all-white jury returned with this verdict so quickly. To say that we were nervous about “stand your ground” taking precedence over common sense and fairness is an understatement.

CNN reports that the guilty verdict means that Lorincz is facing 30 years in prison according to the office of State Attorney Bill Gladson although a sentencing date has been set as of yet.

“This has been a long journey to get to this day, to get to this verdict,” the victim’s mother, Pamela Dias, told reporters outside the Ocala courthouse. “I am very pleased with the jury, the prosecution, the verdict … I find some peace with that verdict. I feel that although my daughter is gone forever, the children’s mom is gone forever, we’ve achieved some justice for Ajike. My heart is a little lighter and we’re now on the path to healing.”

While many are pleased with the verdict, justice has not yet been fully realized. Slapping Lorincz on the wrist or giving her a light sentence will not suffice. She needs to face the stiffest possible penalty, all thirty of those potential years.

CNN reports that Defense attorney Amanda Sizemore tried to run this game on the jury…

Under Florida law, Sizemore said, citizens have the right to defend themselves in the face of imminent danger. “She has no duty to retreat, and she can stand her ground when she is in her dwelling if she is faced with imminent danger,” she said of Lorincz.

Fortunately, they weren’t falling for the banana in the tailpipe. BOSSIP will keep a keen eye on this case as we approach sentencing.