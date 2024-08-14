This That BS: Racist Susan Lorincz Given All White Jury To Decide Manslaughter Charge For Killing Ajike Owens

The criminal justice system has been far from just since its inception and to this day it continues to provide soft landing spots for some of the worst people ever to walk God’s green earth. Susan Lorincz undoubtedly qualifies as one of those people after fatally shooting Ajike “AJ” Owens in front of her young son, a young son who Lorincz admittedly and routinely called “ni**er.” Very few people deserve a harder place to land than this white woman and we hope she hits rock bottom, word to Dwayne Johnson.

According to a new report via WFTV, Lorincz has been gifted an all-white jury of six (four men and two women) to decide whether or not she is guilty of the manslaughter of AJ Owens. No, not all white people are racist, however, considering the nature of this case and the accusations against Lorincz beyond the shooting itself, some level of diversity should not only be expected but prioritized.

“We had hoped that there would be jurors selected that would have shared the life experiences and the culture of AJ,” Attorney Benjamin Crump said following the court’s dismissal for the day.

Jury selection misgivings notwithstanding, Crump and colleague Anthony Thomas say that they are confident that the jury will hear the facts of the case and mete out justice for Owens and her family.

WFTV made note of the three Black jurors who were being considered but were ultimately turned down after making statements that weren’t favorable to the defense.

Three of the potential jurors being questioned were Black. One of them was dismissed for cause because he said he couldn’t find self-defense when the victim wasn’t armed. Another was dismissed after he said he couldn’t be impartial and didn’t want to see autopsy photos. A third was excused after she disclosed she was a violent crime victim and didn’t call the police.

Maybe we need to get up there and start lying about what we believe so that we aren’t cast out from making important decisions about “alleged” criminal conduct done unto our people. That probably sounds unethical but f— it. All we got is us.