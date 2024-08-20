Entertainment

Lenny Kravitz Supports Daughter Zoë At 'Blink Twice' Premiere

Sexy Genes On The Scene: Lenny Kravitz Steps Out To Support Daughter Zoë At Her ‘Blink Twice’ European Premiere In London

Published on August 20, 2024

"Blink Twice" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave Benett/WireImage

Sexy genes were on the scene at the Blink Twice European premiere where doting dad Lenny Kravitz supported his daughter Zöe who makes her directional debut in the buzzy thriller opening this Friday, Aug. 22.

At 60-years-young, Lenny is still the coolest rocker alive who shared sweet moments with his daughter who ravished in red in the latest stop of the film’s global promo tour.

"Blink Twice" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave Benett/WireImage

Other notable attendees included Zoë’s fiancé Channing Tatum, the film’s leading lady Naomie Ackie (who you may recall played Whitney in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody), and more at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on in London, England.

"Blink Twice" European Premiere

Source: John Phillips/Getty Images

"Blink Twice" European Premiere

Source: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

"Blink Twice" European Premiere

Source: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

In Blink Twice, Ackie stars as a cocktail waitress named Frida who’s obsessed with charismatic tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum).

As fate may have it, Frida “accidentally” bumps into King while working his fundraising gala, setting in motion a wild ride with twists, sharp left turns, and terror along the way.

By the end of the night, King invites her and her roommate Jess (Alia Shawkat) to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

At first, everything’s too good to be true–a cocktail-splashed paradise with good vibes, day-long parties, and nightly feasts–until strange things start to happen causing Frida to question her reality.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Kravitz, the senses-seducing film also stars famous faces including Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment, and Levon Hawke who play King’s, uh, interesting group of friends.

Rounding out the cast are the legendary Geena Davis, Liz Claribel, Adria Arjona, and Trew Mullen who play the other ladies invited along with Frida and Jess.

Blink Twice brings its thrilling viewing experience to theaters Aug. 23.

