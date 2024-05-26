Could Gayle King and Lenny Kravitz have a budding romance? While interviewing the singer, King expresses her longtime crush and asks if he is single. Shooters gon’ shoot! The two discuss their desires in a relationship and are coincidentally aligned.
To promote his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, Kravitz appeared on Good Morning America. King clearly had ulterior motives as she sat down with Kravitz for the interview. After discussing the upcoming album, King very directly asked the rock star about his relationship status.
“Do you have a significant other in your life? And can I beat her a** if she is?” the journalist joked.
Both King and Kravitz erupted into laughter. The GMA host was sure to add that she is non-violent, clarifying that it was a joke, though she did want to know the answer.
However, to answer her question, Kravitz stated while he is currently single, he is open to finding love, “You know, when you desire something you’re looking for it, right? But I find that when you don’t look is when you find it…And I’m at a place where I’ve said this for several years, ‘I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m ready.’ I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now.”
Gayle King Conveniently Confesses That She’s Also Single And Ready To Mingle
In response, King said she was also looking for love, though she has not had much luck in the dating department. That might get a little easier after Gayle graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue. She stated she was looking for a man “with a sense of humor, kindness,” and “proper grammar.”
King and Kravitz have both had rather public relationships. If you recall, Kravitz was married to A Different World actress Lisa Bonet, with whom he has a daughter, Zoe Kravitz. The couple divorced in 1993. King divorced her husband, William Bumpus, in 1993 after finding him in their marital bed with another woman.
Check out Gayle King’s surprisingly spicy interview with Lenny Kravitz below.
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.