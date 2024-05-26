Bossip Video

Could Gayle King and Lenny Kravitz have a budding romance? While interviewing the singer, King expresses her longtime crush and asks if he is single. Shooters gon’ shoot! The two discuss their desires in a relationship and are coincidentally aligned.

To promote his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, Kravitz appeared on Good Morning America. King clearly had ulterior motives as she sat down with Kravitz for the interview. After discussing the upcoming album, King very directly asked the rock star about his relationship status.

“Do you have a significant other in your life? And can I beat her a** if she is?” the journalist joked.

Both King and Kravitz erupted into laughter. The GMA host was sure to add that she is non-violent, clarifying that it was a joke, though she did want to know the answer.

However, to answer her question, Kravitz stated while he is currently single, he is open to finding love, “You know, when you desire something you’re looking for it, right? But I find that when you don’t look is when you find it…And I’m at a place where I’ve said this for several years, ‘I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m ready.’ I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now.”

Gayle King Conveniently Confesses That She’s Also Single And Ready To Mingle

In response, King said she was also looking for love, though she has not had much luck in the dating department. That might get a little easier after Gayle graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue. She stated she was looking for a man “with a sense of humor, kindness,” and “proper grammar.”

King and Kravitz have both had rather public relationships. If you recall, Kravitz was married to A Different World actress Lisa Bonet, with whom he has a daughter, Zoe Kravitz. The couple divorced in 1993. King divorced her husband, William Bumpus, in 1993 after finding him in their marital bed with another woman.

Check out Gayle King’s surprisingly spicy interview with Lenny Kravitz below.