Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum Drip Heart Eye Goo At The L.A. Premiere Of ‘Blink Twice’

Published on August 9, 2024

Love was definitely in the air for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film Blink Twice on Thursday, August 8 at the DGA theater.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock — this is the highly anticipated film that serves as Zoë’s directorial debut (she also co-wrote and produced the project). You can check out the latest trailer below:

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: JC Olivera / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

The film stars Naomi Ackie as a cocktail waitress named Frida and Channing Tatum as tech billionaire Slater King. When Frida “accidentally” bumps into King while working his fundraising gala, the chemistry is undeniable. By the end of the night, he invites her and her roommate Jess (Alia Shawkat) to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

There’s a lot of famous faces in this one — Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment and Levon Hawke play King’s friends.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: JC Olivera / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

Liz Claribel, Adria Arjona and Trew Mullen play the other ladies invited along with Frida and Jess.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

We’re so glad the premiere could get the gang back together.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

Geena Davis also has a role in the film. We actually adored her character and are excited for everyone to see.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

Zoë’s Big Little Lies fam Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern showed up to support her at the premiere.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

Alicia Keys and her bonus daughter Nicole also posed with Zoë on the carpet.

'Blink Twice' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images / Courtesy EPK.tv

We really can’t get over these shots of Zoë and Channing though. It’s no wonder these two made movie magic together!

Blink Twice is in theaters only August 23!

Fair warning — the film is rated R for strong violent content, sexual assault, drug use and language throughout, and some sexual references.

Check out a first look featurette below:

Alicia Keys Channing Tatum Coupled Up Hollyweird Laura Dern Los Angeles movies naomi ackie Premiere Reese Witherspoon Seen on the Scene The Swirl Zoe Kravitz

