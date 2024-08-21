Politics

Barack and Michelle Obama DNC 2024 speeches

#DNC2024: Barack And Michelle Obama Bring The Fight, The Funny And The Facts To Donald Trump With Soaring Speeches

Published on August 21, 2024

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-DEMOCRATIC-CONVENTION

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

We knew that the 2024 Democratic National Convention was going to be a joyous affair but after just two days, the enthusiasm and excitement have far exceeded our expectations. Last night, the crowd inside of the United Center in Chicago reached new levels as each state participated in a roll call to the sounds of DJ Cassidy and one legendary appearance by the King of Crunk himself, Lil Jon.

It should also be mentioned that Kendrick Lamar’s ubiquitous diss track “Not Like Us” and several other classic West Coast tracks were booming through the arena speakers as representatives from the state of California pledged their votes for VP Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

Never in a million years did we think we’d see this type of partying happening at the DNC. It made the RNC look like a MAGA funeral, perhaps it was. The vibey roll call set the stage for Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to deliver a heartfelt and emotional speech about his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris.

That man loves him some Kamala Harris and it shows. We can’t help but notice that the party that believes they have a monopoly on “family values” is never seen publicly being enamored with their partners. Interesting.

Following Emhoff’s remarks, the main event was set to begin and you could feel how ready the people were to hear what Forever First Lady Michelle Obama had to say. She said a LOT. However, there was one part in particular that really got the people going. For a little over 60 seconds, Mrs. Obama took a bubbling pan of fish grease and fried up a filet of Trump that was so pointed that the internet laid it over Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Meet The Grahams.”

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” said Michelle according to NewsOne. “See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black. I want to know — I want to know — who’s going to tell him, who’s going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”

 

Finally, batting clean-up, President Obama took the stage and reminded us all of his extraordinary ability to effectively communicate multiple messages while seamlessly weaving in and out of tones and cadences.

 

The Democrats are two for two so far but as the Obamas reminded America, this election isn’t about energy, excitement, concerts, nor conventions, it’s about votes. Are you ready to cast your ballot? Are your friends and family ready? If not, it’s your job to prepare them. Go do the work.

