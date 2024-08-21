Spin The Block Wisely: Messiest Reactions To Jennifer Lopez Filing For Divorce From Ben Affleck

Spin the block wisely

Social media is buzzing over Jennifer Lopez, 55, filing for divorce from husband Ben Affleck, 52, after a seemingly successful spin of the block that swerved left after two years of marriage.

Lopez, who appeared unbothered in a recent Instagram post, filed the papers on the same day as their 2nd wedding anniversary. Yikes!

The split follows multiple reports that Affleck was checked out of their marriage and on the verge of ending things before J.Lo actually went through with it. Interestingly, Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024 in her divorce filing.

According to reports from PEOPLE, a source revealed that J.Lo “was done waiting” to end their marriage and self-filed for divorce.

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” the source explained. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Another insider added that while the singer tried everything to repair their marriage, her husband didn’t reciprocate that same effort.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” the insider told PEOPLE. “He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

Back in April 2021, J.Lo and Ben stirred up swoons with their decision to give their romance another shot, nearly 20 years after they first dated and became engaged before calling off their wedding.

Now, two years and a whole Documentary about their love story later, they’re back where they started.

For those keeping score at home, Lopez is mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony while Ben Affleck has three children (Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12) with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Do you think J. Lo is finally done getting married? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Bennifer’s split on the flip.