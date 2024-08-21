Angel Reese Becomes The Face Of Reese's Pieces
Done Deal: Angel Reese Becomes The Face Of Reese’s Pieces, Launches Exclusive Collection For Fans
Angel Reese named her fan base “Reese’s Pieces” and now she has an official collaboration for them with the candy brand.
The WNBA is having one of its best years thanks to seasoned veterans and an influx of new blood like LSU alumni Angel Reese who was drafted by the Chicago Sky, much to the delight of her Reeses Pieces” fan base.
Fans of the WNBA star have been tagging Reese’s nonstop demanding an official collaboration, and now it’s here.
According to Boardroom, Reese’s and Angel Reeses’ partnership is official and it includes hats, crop tops, and hoodies.
“The fans really made this happen,” said Angel Reese about the collab. “This collection is for my Reese’s Pieces — who’ve been with me every step of the way.
“I wanted to deliver something that they could proudly wear this season,” continued Reese. “We worked as quickly as possible with Reese’s to build a collection that really reflected who I am — bold, vibrant, and unapologetically me.”
Fans can shop the first drop from Angel x Reese’s Pieces collection on TheAngelReese.com, and the collaboration will feature two more drops soon and hopefully, a phone activation to get the fans involved.
When it comes to perfect collaborations we may have to place Angel and Reese’s at the top.
You can watch the official announcement of the collaboration below.
