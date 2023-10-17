Bossip Video

A week after Shaq announced his return to Reebok as President of Basketball, Angel Reese was named as his first NIL signee.

When Reebok announced Shaq would return to the company as the President of Basketball we knew they were serious about their commitment to change but we didn’t expect things to move as fast as they are currently going.

Shortly after the announcement, the brand revealed Allen Iverson would join as Vice President with a focus on recruiting and community engagement.

According to Complex, Iverson and the brand are already at work and their first recruit is Angel Reese.

Angel Reese is officially the brand’s first NIL athlete, a move that makes sense since Shaq is an LSU basketball legend just like her.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT,” O’Neal said of the signing via a statement to Complex. “There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

Reese has taken the basketball world by storm and won this year’s NCAA March Madness tournament while playing at LSU. Reese also won the tournament’s “Most Outstanding Player” award and then was named first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but she will reportedly be sporting the brand on and off the court. Along with the announcement Reebok released “Pretty Girl But She A Baller” t-shirts which you can purchase here for $35.

It’s clear that 2023 has been the year of Angel Reese.