DNC2024: The Top Toupee Tilting Trump Digs At The Democratic National Convention (So Far)

Look, it’s no secret that ever since President Joe Biden decided to step aside and yield the Democratic nomination for president to Vice President Kamala Harris, a certain terracotta-colored cretin has been having a rough go of it.

Trump thought he was going to win the White House back in a landslide victory against Biden, and now he’s watching Harris rise in the polls, he’s kicking and screaming about where his debates against her will be held, and he’s so transparently jealous of the large crowds she has been able to draw that he’s out here lying about those crowds being generated by AI.

So, now that the Democratic National Convention has given consecutive nights of Harris praise and Trump dumping, somebody in Trumpty-Dumpty’s campaign should probably check the candidate’s blood pressure, because if his social media feed is any indication, that man is about to pop a forehead vein causing his sentient toupee to run for all of the hills except Capitol Hill.

Anyway, let’s take a look at some of the best digs against Trump at the DNC so far.

1. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

We’re starting with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul mostly because she clearly got under Trump’s rust-orange skin when she noted that the commander-in-34-convictions was “born a New Yorker, but ended up a fraud, a philanderer and a felon.”

“He wasn’t raised with the New York values that I know. He never had to worry about child care costs, or groceries, or rent,” Hochul said on the first night of the DNC. “He never had to worry about anything — or anyone — but himself.”

Trump responded on his comically titled “Truth” Social platform by calling Hochul “nasty,” which is essentially the first word he comes up with whenever a female journalist or official challenges him in a tone he doesn’t like. (See his racist-a** appearance at NABJ.)

“Kathy Hochul, the very unpopular Governor of New York, was the nastiest speaker on Monday evening (at the Democrat National Convention) as it pertains to your favorite President, me,” Trump wrote. “Her total hatred, and statements made about me, had no bounds.” “Number one, I did a GREAT job in New York, employed thousands of people, built some of the most beautiful and successful buildings, and paid billions of dollars in taxes,” Trump continued. “Number two is that, on the very distinct possibility I will win the Presidency, wouldn’t it be better for the people of New York State to have a Governor who got along with the President? Adversarial relationships are not good in politics!”

You might be asking yourself a few obvious questions:

When the hell has Trump ever spewed anything but “total hatred” at his opposition? When has he ever extended the grace to his opponents that he is now demanding from them? By Trump’s non-logic, it’s also true that there’s a “very distinct possibility” that Kamala Harris will be elected president, in which case he would also regret all of the “total hatred” he has leveled against her, no?

Ok, let’s move on.

2. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also spent the first night of the DNC coming straight at Trump’s jugular as she noted the ridiculous of the very idea that a supposed billionaire who came from wealth and largely worked for the wealthy during his presidency is somehow the ultimate man of the people.

“We know Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing palms of his Wall Street friends,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life.” “The truth is, Don, you cannot love this country if you only fight for the wealthy and big business,” she continued.

Daaaaayum! AOC didn’t have to do the silver spoon buffoon painted orangey-maroon like that. She had bars though.

3. Stephanie Grisham.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham used to be a Trump supporter. In fact, it was her job to be a Trump supporter and clean up every mess he made after spewing pure bile out of his butthole-shaped mouth, which had to be a full-time job with more overtime than anyone ever wanted. On the second night of the DNC, Grisham became the living embodiment of “It be your own people” when she was one of three Republicans to take the DNC stage and spill the real tea on the Pumpkin spice MAGA Menace.

“I saw him when the cameras were off. Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them ‘basement dwellers,’” Grisham said of Trump. “He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth. He used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie. Say it enough, and people will believe you.’” “When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing. It’s because, unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie,” she went on to say.

Well.

4. Barack and Michelle Obama.

OK, so we already covered former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama laying the tag-team smackdown on Trump during the second night of the convention, but we just can’t gloss over the way Barack was killing Trump, who he said “hasn’t stopped whining since he rode down that golden elevator.”

If you look closer during the part where the former commander-in-chief was taking a dig at Trump’s aforementioned “weird obsession with crowd sizes,” Obama appeared to be mocking the weird thing Trump is always doing with his hands where it looks like he’s trying to explain the before and after effects of penile enhancement.

But it was Michelle who really brought the hammer down on Trump.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” said Michelle according to NewsOne. “See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black. I want to know — I want to know — who’s going to tell him, who’s going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”

5. Hillary Clinton.

Former presidential candidate and First Lady, Hillary Clinton, was basically like: “Nah, y’all ain’t finna throw this Trump-jumping party and not invite me to come shake a leg.”

After Trump led his MAGA minions in chanting “Lock her up” when they were running against each other in 2015’s general election, you just know Clinton was waiting to take revenge on the guy who stored multiple truckloads of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he and his low-information constituents had so much to say about her emails.

From Politico:

The former secretary of state used her primetime speech at the Democratic National Convention to rip into her former presidential rival as a selfish criminal who Democrats now have “on the run” against Vice President Kamala Harris. As a prosecutor, Harris “locked up murderers and drug traffickers. She will never rest in defense of our freedom and safety,” Clinton said. “Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial. And when he woke up, he made his own kind of history — the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” Clinton said. Then she grinned as the crowd erupted into chants of “lock him up.”

Yeah, that must have been fun for her.

Anyway, the final night of the DNC will air live on Thursday evening. Let’s see if we can add a few more great Trump digs to the list.