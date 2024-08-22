Television

'Kold x Windy' Exclusive Clip: GeGe's Getting Cancer Treatment

'Kold x Windy' Exclusive Clip: GeGe's Going To Get Treatment

Published on August 22, 2024

An ALLBLK show centered around two female rappers is back for its second season, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Kold x Windy

Source: Kold x Windy / ALLBLK

This season of Kold x Windy brings conflict and desire, along with new characters and betrayals. Rising hip-hop and drill star Malika “Kold” Wise (Sh’Kia Augustin, Black Lightning), who is now very pregnant with her deceased fiancé’s child, has fallen into an emotional rollercoaster of anxiety and violent fits.

Although Kold x Windy have recently signed with Achieve Jamz, Malika seems to have lost her musical footing. Forced to return to committing her “stains,” she’s reverting to the life she so desperately tried to leave behind. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee “Windy” Johnson (Nijah Brenea, Rap Sh!t), is still obsessed with reppin’ Kold x Windy on the mic and in the streets. Despite her bulletproof façade, Renee is dealing with her own set of demons.

New to the cast is Reginae Carter (Toya & Reginae) as Miss 290, one half of Kold & Windy’s rival rap group, K-Town. The returning cast includes Brely Evans (Ambitions) as GeGe, Kaja Brielle (Black Lightning) as Shelly Winter, Kiyanne Muhammad (Love and Hip Hop: New York) as Temperance “Temper” Davis, Solo Lucci (Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood) as Pop Off, and more.

Kold x Windy Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the latest episode we see GeGe chatting with Malika and Renee and she’s got a surprise. After initially being against it, she’s going to get cancer treatment.

“I don’t know how to be a good mother, GeGe,” says Malika. “You was the only good example I had and you leaving me too.”

GeGe then reveals that she’s going to get help so she can be around for the girls.

“I decided to go on and talk to the doctors about cancer treatment,” she says. “I just hope I can afford it.”

 

 

Kold x Windy is co-created and executive produced by Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon “Xtreme” Brown of Chalice Entertainment. Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, Nikki Love, SVP of Production and Development and Ashley McFarlin, VP Production and Development serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

A new episode of Kold x Windy is now streaming on ALLBLK.

