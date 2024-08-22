Recording Artists

A$AP Rocky Addresses Petty Feud With Drake

A$AP Rocky Shrugs Off Alleged Beef With Drake Despite Dissing Him– ‘That Little Kitty S*** Ain’t About Nothing’

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A$AP Rocky wants you to know that his alleged beef with Drake really isn’t that deep, despite their trading of disses.

Drake

Source: Daniele Venturelli/ Karwai Tang/WireImage / Getty

No one currently has more issues in Hip-hop than Drake, and while it’s hard to decipher why some other rappers are against him, A$AP Rocky dating and having two children with Rihanna is the clear reason for their feud.

As previously reported A$AP Rocky joined Metro and Future on the track “Show of Hands” and seemingly threw shots at Drake over his baby mama,  Sophie Brussaux.

Rocky’s diss came after Drake seemingly dissed A$AP’s boo Rihanna on the track “Fear Of Heights” calling her sex game “average” and invoking the name of her Anti album.

A$AP Rocky x Rihanna

Source: Swan Gallet/WWD / Getty

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be,” rapped Drake. “Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.”

“I’m anti, I’m anti. Yeah, and the sex was average with you. Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you. Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister. Auntie like a family picture. And I had way badder b*tches than you, TBH. Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you. Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles,” he added.

Now in Billboard’s cover story on A$AP Rocky, the rapper is saying that the beef is “over-hyped” and not a factor in his everyday life.

“You got to realize, certain n—as was throwing shots for years. I ain’t in the middle of that s–t,” said Rocky. “That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p—y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N—as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N—as sniping n—as every day. That little kitty s–t ain’t about nothing.”

This could all be a misdirection as rumors suggest he has some bars aimed at Drake for his upcoming album and Drake replied to Rocky on “Family Matters” suggesting A$AP would need Rihanna to have another child so he can sell records.

In the end, A$AP is living life with a beautiful family and rapping is at the bottom of his to-do list. Maybe he’s unbothered by the Drake beef after all.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna ASAP Rocky Aubrey Drake Graham Drake And Rihanna Newsletter Sophia Brussaux

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 26, 2025

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close