Tamar Braxton Gifts On-Again, Off-Again Beau Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson A Bedazzled Birthday Chain Shortly After Saying She’s Single

Tamar Braxton’s relationship with Jeremy “JR” Robinson just keeps getting more and more confusing.

A little over a week ago, the reality star took to X to vent about her multiple frustrations in life, referring to Robinson as her “husband” before claiming she’s single just a few moments later.

“JR means the world to me… thank God for him… my husband and my children has saved my life!!!!” Braxton wrote. “But, I’m so mad at my life… my family is TOXIC!!! I should have NEVER went back to BFV!! NEVER!!!”

Despite calling Robinson her husband and seemingly confirming they tied the knot following their broken-off engagement, she declared herself single in a follow-up tweet.

“Y’all I’m going through it,” she continued. “I’m single and sad and this TV s*** is a lot.” Tamar went on to write, “Y’all have NO idea!!! NONE!!! The gas lighting is CRAZY!!! And I’m going back into treatment!!!! Omg I just pray that my marriage can be saved and my life can be spared. My family is AWFUL!!!”

Now, their relationship status has been made even more unclear as Robinson celebrated his birthday with his wife(?) by his side.

On August 21, Tamar posted a video of herself and JR celebrating his birthday, captioning the video, “Happy birthday to the biggest.” In the short clip reposted by The Shade Room, Robinson unwraps his gift from Braxton: a gold diamond-encrusted pendant chain. After revealing his gift, the couple shared a long hug, both smiling ear to ear as they celebrate his big day.

Of course, the comments are flooded with folks scratching their heads at this reunion, having just seen Braxton’s upsetting posts just the other day.

“I’m so confused,” one fan wrote. “I swear I just saw her posting she was single and lonely just the other day .” Another added, “It’s her with a wedding band on…while he’s not wearing his. 😭 Tamar STAND UP!” “Between Her & Rasheedah I don’t know who embarrasses me more,” another fan said.

Knowing their relationship, a birthday celebration doesn’t exactly mean they’re back together, but it’s sure looking that way!