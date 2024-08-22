Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Gifts Jeremy Robinson A Bedazzled Birthday Chain

Tamar Braxton Gifts On-Again, Off-Again Beau Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson A Bedazzled Birthday Chain Shortly After Saying She’s Single

Published on August 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tamar Braxton’s relationship with Jeremy “JR” Robinson just keeps getting more and more confusing.

Black Hollywood NOLA All White Party Hosted By Terrence J

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A little over a week ago, the reality star took to X to vent about her multiple frustrations in life, referring to Robinson as her “husband” before claiming she’s single just a few moments later.

“JR means the world to me… thank God for him… my husband and my children has saved my life!!!!” Braxton wrote. “But, I’m so mad at my life… my family is TOXIC!!! I should have NEVER went back to BFV!! NEVER!!!”

Despite calling Robinson her husband and seemingly confirming they tied the knot following their broken-off engagement, she declared herself single in a follow-up tweet.

“Y’all I’m going through it,” she continued. “I’m single and sad and this TV s*** is a lot.”

Tamar went on to write, “Y’all have NO idea!!! NONE!!! The gas lighting is CRAZY!!! And I’m going back into treatment!!!! Omg I just pray that my marriage can be saved and my life can be spared. My family is AWFUL!!!”

Now, their relationship status has been made even more unclear as Robinson celebrated his birthday with his wife(?) by his side.

On August 21, Tamar posted a video of herself and JR celebrating his birthday, captioning the video, “Happy birthday to the biggest.” In the short clip reposted by The Shade Room, Robinson unwraps his gift from Braxton: a gold diamond-encrusted pendant chain. After revealing his gift, the couple shared a long hug, both smiling ear to ear as they celebrate his big day.

Of course, the comments are flooded with folks scratching their heads at this reunion, having just seen Braxton’s upsetting posts just the other day.

“I’m so confused,” one fan wrote. “I swear I just saw her posting she was single and lonely just the other day .”

Another added, “It’s her with a wedding band on…while he’s not wearing his. 😭 Tamar STAND UP!”

“Between Her & Rasheedah I don’t know who embarrasses me more,” another fan said.

Knowing their relationship, a birthday celebration doesn’t exactly mean they’re back together, but it’s sure looking that way!

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter Tamar Braxton

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 26, 2025

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close